Man who beat parents sentenced to 72 hours in prison

By
|
Posted on Sep 03 2021
Share

A man who was arrested for beating his adoptive father and mother for no reason has pleaded guilty before the Superior Court and was sentenced to 72 hours in prison.

During a change of plea hearing yesterday, In Won Hwang, 21, entered a plea of guilty for one count of assault and battery involving domestic violence before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho.

In exchange, the other charges against him—senior citizen physical abuse, disturbing the peace, false arrest, and vandalism—were dropped.

Camacho sentenced Hwang to 72-hour imprisonment, with credit for72 hours of time served. He was then released from the Department of Corrections following his change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, the 77-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife called the police after Hwang assaulted him last Aug. 23. The couple said Hwang did not give any reason why he did these things and he was not visibly drunk.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 3, 2021, 1:34 PM
Showers
Showers
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune