Man who beat parents sentenced to 72 hours in prison

A man who was arrested for beating his adoptive father and mother for no reason has pleaded guilty before the Superior Court and was sentenced to 72 hours in prison.

During a change of plea hearing yesterday, In Won Hwang, 21, entered a plea of guilty for one count of assault and battery involving domestic violence before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho.

In exchange, the other charges against him—senior citizen physical abuse, disturbing the peace, false arrest, and vandalism—were dropped.

Camacho sentenced Hwang to 72-hour imprisonment, with credit for72 hours of time served. He was then released from the Department of Corrections following his change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, the 77-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife called the police after Hwang assaulted him last Aug. 23. The couple said Hwang did not give any reason why he did these things and he was not visibly drunk.