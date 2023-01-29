House JGO declines to continue BOOST probe

Share











The House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations of the 23rd CNMI Legislature has decided not to take up the investigation that the previous legislature’s committees did on the Building Optimism Opportunities and Stability Together, or BOOST, grant program.

In a news release last week, Rep. Marissa Flores (Ind-Saipan), who chairs the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations for the 23rd CNMI Legislature, said the JGO committee agreed that it would not conduct additional legislative hearings regarding the BOOST program, given that several criminal investigations into the program has already been initiated.

“The JGO Committee agreed on respecting the process and avoiding conflict with these ongoing criminal investigations,” the news release stated.

This comes soon after Flores called for an organizational meeting of the JGO committee last Jan. 24, 2023, during which the incoming JGO members discussed the upcoming mission and focus of the JGO.

As part of this process, the JGO reviewed the 22nd House JGO recommendations regarding the recently concluded BOOST hearings—a grant program initiated by former governor Ralph DLG Torres. The program involved the release of approximately $17 million in federal funds that were supposed to respond to business hardship arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to public outcry regarding the BOOST grant program, the Ways and Means and the Judiciary and Governmental Operations committees of the 22nd CNMI House of Representatives jointly conducted several legislative fact-finding hearings “that resulted in the discovery of unprecedented levels of corruption and fiscal mismanagement relating to federal funds,” the news release stated.

After issuing subpoenas and eliciting testimony related to BOOST-related personnel, the joint committee transmitted documents and recordings to several CNMI investigative agencies, including the Office of Public Auditor and the Office of the Attorney General, at the end of the 22nd Legislative term.

In response to the facts initially brought to light by the joint committee, the Federal Bureau of Investigations recently executed a subpoena at the Bank of Saipan. The FBI’s seizure of substantial documents has resulted in the suspension of the BOOST program.

“The BOOST hearings were highly successful in exposing corruption and mismanagement,” said Flores. “In light of the current statements made by Gov. [Arnold I] Palacios, initial findings of the transition teams, and statements made by the acting special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget, my colleagues and I will turn our attention to legislative solutions to our economic situation that focus on the proper expenditure of future federal funds.”

In light of what has been discovered so far, Flores said that safeguarding and ensuring systemic policies and procedures are in place to avoid future failures are of high priority. Also, protecting public funds and assuring these funds are spent in accordance with federal awards’ goals and objectives are vital to the survival of educational, health and welfare programs, including public utilities and transportation awards aimed at infrastructure development. “These grants both provide employment and essential services to the people of our Commonwealth,” she added. (Saipan Tribune)