House minority bloc members, staff, families beautify Susupe Civic Center

Posted on May 14 2021

Members of the House of Representatives minority bloc, staff, and their family members came together to beautify the Civic Center in Susupe, starting last Monday, May 10. By Thursday, the project was 90% finished and was expected to be finished by the end of the day.

“The pavilion itself is looking great now for our community to enjoy,” said Precinct 2’s Rep. John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan).

Sablan thanked the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and the Saipan Mayor’s Office for their support of the minority bloc’s restoration and beautification projects, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services for supplying water to the group’s multiple power washers. According to Sablan, around a day and a half to two days of the Civic Center project was dedicated to power-washing the area.

The group’s next restoration project will take place in San Antonio, where they will revitalize the basketball court there. “We want to paint the flooring with the actual specialized paint meant for basketball courts [to prevent skid]. …We want to give our community the opportunity to enjoy that facility as well,” said Sablan.

Demapan

Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan), who is the minority bloc spokesperson, said this islandwide revitalization project has been ongoing. “This is our tenth project so far. …We’re expanding the scope of our project in partnership with the Economic Council, and we’re still focusing on our intent to really beautify the island and [promote] outdoor recreation.”

Demapan said the minority bloc will expand its revitalization projects to Rota. “We’re excited. In the next couple of weeks we’re heading to Rota with the Economic Council to take on our first project outside of Saipan,” he said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time.

