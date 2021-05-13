Schorr thrives in rookie season

Share











Four-time Northern Marianas Sports Association/Tan Siu Lin Foundation Athlete of the Year awardee Robbie Schorr proved he belongs in the collegiate ranks with his impressive freshman season in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Schorr suits up for William Woods University as one of the Owls’ five rookies, but has been playing like a seasoned veteran as shown in his records (both in singles and doubles) and accomplishments in his first year on the team.

The 19-year-old finished the regular season with an 11-2 mark in singles for the best percentage (84.6%) among the 10 players of William Woods. Junior and American Midwest Conference/Heart of America Athletic Conference 2021 Player of the Year Patrick Shelepov had a 12-3 mark in singles (80%). In doubles, Schorr (he plays with either Aaron Westerlund or Zach Frisbie) earned a 10-2 mark, which was also the best record on the squad.

The 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist was instrumental in the Owls’ title win in the AMC/Heart/Sooner Unaffiliated Conference Championship against Missouri Valley College, 4-0. William Woods reached the championship game, as it also shut down University of Health & Sciences & Pharmacy of St. Louis, 5-0, and John Brown University in Arkansas, 4-0. Schorr was undefeated against the three schools.

With William Woods topping its conference for the fourth straight time, Schorr and his teammates gained an automatic spot in the NAIA National Championship, which will kick off on May 18 in Mobile, Alabama.

Their streak in the conference championship also helped Schorr and company dominate the American Midwest Conference/Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference awards. Schorr made it to both the All-Conference Second Team in the singles and doubles (with Westerlund). Schorr plays at No. 5 in singles and No. 2 in doubles. Shelepov made the First Team in singles and also the doubles with Ben Grumley.

“In addition to Schorr’s incredibly successful first year at William Woods, he clinched three match wins, including the overall match win against No. 17 NCAA Division 2 opponent Drury University last April 18,” head coach Chance Joost said.

Schorr swept Drury’s Arthur Sarlet in the singles, 6-3, 6-4, to cap William Woods’ 5-2 win. He and Westerlund also prevailed against Silvain Michaud and Augustion Diot, 7-6 (8-6) to help the Owls take the doubles victory after the opposing squads split the two earlier games.

“It was a very good season and I enjoyed every moment of it. As the season went on, I started to play better and better. I did well thanks to having teammates that supported each other both on and off the court and fought together in every match,” the Saipan International School graduate said.

Schorr and the Owls are heading to Alabama this weekend to face University of Mobile in the first round of the championship, which will feature 24 out of the more than 100 schools entered in the competition this weekend. William Woods will play in the NAIA championship for the fourth time and the Owls are seeded No. 18 after finishing the regular season with a 16-3 record, while Alabama is seeded No. 15.