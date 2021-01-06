House of Reps honors Mayor Apatang with resolution

Share











The House of Representatives presented during yesterday’s sine die or final session a House resolution to Saipan Mayor David Mundo Apatang to honor his more than 50 years of service to the people of the CNMI.

Rep. Janet U. Maratita (R-Saipan), who introduced the House resolution, read it first before presenting it to Apatang. Family members, friends, and Mayor Office’s staff were present at the presentation at the House chamber on Capital Hill.

“I’m very honored for this recognition. It’s a very emotional,” Apatang said. “Usually you don’t get honored for doing a lot of stuff. But I really appreciate it.”

A tearful Apatang thanked the lawmakers, his family, and staff for supporting him. “We will continue to work together,” he promised, adding that he will never forget receiving the resolution.

Maratita said Apatang achieved so much in his personal, professional, and public life and, as Saipan mayor for two consecutive terms (January 2015 to January 2023), has “made and continues to make many important strides that have had such a positive impact throughout the villages of Saipan.”

Apatang was with the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1987, seeing combat in Vietnam and stationed in various locations in the U.S. and around the world, including the Panama Canal Zone; Wurzburg, Germany; and in Vietnam. Upon retiring from military service, Apatang returned home and began his public and political career, serving in local government for more than 33 years: as chief of Procurement and Supply, acting director of Finance and accounting, member of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, and representative in the CNMI Legislature for seven consecutive terms prior to being sworn in as Saipan mayor in 2015.

Maratita said that Apatang developed a positive and helpful relationship with Japan and South Korea during his tenure as mayor, and has worked cooperatively with the Executive and Legislative branches on issues of mutual importance, including typhoon preparation and response; road, water and drainage improvements; beach/tourist site improvements and maintenance; and emergency communications, among other things.