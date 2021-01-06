Mariana Nails: A salon also for men

Share











Located along Middle Road, Mariana Nails will surely catch your attention with their bright neon sign. Once inside, there’s nothing else to do but to relax with the pleasant sight of their interiors—white clean walls mixed with pastel colored ornaments that will simply make you sit down and surrender your nails for that much needed pampering.

Debunking that self-care in nail salons are only for women, Mariana Nails opened on New Year’s day and they welcome men too. “We offer manicure-regular and gel polish, also acrylic. One of our specialties is that we offer premiere pedicure spa in our pedicure massage chairs where we take care of the client’s feet, soften calluses, get heels buffed especially for men that have rough heels and because of this, we have Gentleman’s Pedi and Gentleman’s Bubble Scrub services waiting for them,” said manager Kelly Jackson

“I know that men do not usually take care of their feet as well as women and it is also not usual for men to pamper themselves but here at Mariana Nails, we have services both for men and women using a four-step process using ‘Be Care Love’ high quality organic products that includes salt scrub, mask and a special lotion… What it really does is it opens up pores in the feet and makes it easy for men and women to buff up the bottom of their feet,” Jackson added.

Jackson has had intensive experience in nail and spa services and aside from manicure and spa pedicure, Mariana Nails also offer eyelash extensions, waxing, and facial. “We get our products from the mainland, Vietnam and, China…We have four pedicure chairs and four manicure chairs with fiber glass in the middle to comply with COVID health and safety regulations… for privacy, we have rooms for services like eyelash extensions, waxing and facial,” Jackson said.

“It took a lot of risk as this was a goal pre-pandemic. Although the pandemic did throw us a lot but it did not deter us. Basically, what we did is to focus on our prices to make sure that our services are reasonably priced and we didn’t want to make our prices high that would upset people…so this way, people are more inclined to come in and still be able to pamper and enjoy themselves,” Jackson added

According to Jackson, self-care is important in life. “It’s a vice that people kind of lean toward to make them feel better. Some people go to have fun outdoors like the beach, do athletic activities and some people looks at the mirror and see something that they can improve on like a facial or manicure for their hands and nails. This makes one feel more pampered and when you take care of yourself, you show your beauty to other people and they will see it,” she said.

“The reason why we named the shop Mariana Nails is that we want to cater to the whole Marianas…Mariana Nails represents not just Saipan but the whole CNMI with the hope of hopefully franchising out to Tinian or Rota in the future. I’ve worked with a lot of people from Rota and Tinian and many of them come to Saipan for self-care needs and at Mariana Nails, everyone is always welcome,” she added.

Mariana Nails is located along Middle Road beside MGA Trading. They are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. For more information, call (670) 234-8088 email: cnminails@outlook.com or look them up on Facebook or Instagram just type “cnminails.”