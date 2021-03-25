  • Mobil Smiles Reward
  • Newborn screening at CHC

House unanimously passes bill that creates CEDA

By
|
Posted on Mar 26 2021

Tag:
Share

The House of Representatives unanimously passed yesterday a bill that will create the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority.

After agreeing to some amendments to House Bill 22-21, all 19 representatives voted “yes” to the passage of the legislation. Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) was excused from the session as she is currently in Guam for family medical referral.

Demapan

After the session, Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), who is the author of the bill, thanked his colleagues for their full support. “At the end of the day, both the leadership and the minority…all agreed that the amendments were beneficial to moving this bill forward and…moving the economy of the CNMI forward,” he said. “I think today is proof of that, a testimony to our willingness to move forward for the betterment of the Commonwealth.”

Demapan said CEDA is a critical update to the CNMI’s ability to attract, retain, and expand private sector investment in the CNMI.

The Commonwealth Development Authority’s current mandate does not include a proactive outreach and promotion of the CNMI as a location for private investment. “This bill fixes this,” Demapan said.

Also, under current CNMI laws, no government entity is tasked with business retention and expansion and no centralized agency is responsible for the economic development for the islands and his legislation fixes that.

He said the creation of CEDA establishes a central authority for the pursuit of the CNMI’s economic development priorities and is a step toward modernizing the way in which the CNMI economy grows.

“This is just a first step toward this effort. We have many areas to seek a dramatic readjustment to our governmental system related to economic development, but we cannot achieve the substantial goals we seek without the coordinated and proactive efforts of CEDA,” Demapan said.

In offering floor amendments, Demapan recognized the inputs that have come from Reps. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan), Denita K. Yangetmai (D-Saipan), and Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

He said they consolidated all of their amendments.

Rep. Celina Babauta commended Demapan for coming up with the bill and accepting the amendments as proposed. “This is a testimony to the people that we represent that we can consolidate and work together to pass some bills that make common sense and bring that common sense to the government,” Babauta said.

All favored the floor amendments and subsequently voted “yes” to the bill’s passage.

Propst joined Celina Babauta in thanking Demapan for being open and accepting their amendments.

“It really is a great feeling when we’re all in unison and we all can agree and can find compromise in middle ground. So I fully support your bill. And I want to thank you for your kindness and humility,” said Propst.

Yangetmai thanked Demapan for allowing them to collaborate on the bill, that according to her is very important as long it’s for the good of the people of the Commonwealth.

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers earlier recommended the transformation of CDA into CEDA. The Saipan Chamber of Commerce also touted the bill as “truly a revenue generating legislation” that will provide the tools and authority to what would become CEDA and realize new diversified investments in the CNMI.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

What is the significance of Che’lu?

Posted On Mar 26 2021
, By
0

House narrowly passes bill that requires legislative appropriation of $515M

Posted On Mar 23 2021
, By
0

House leaders support Kilili’s Insular Area Medicaid Parity Act

Posted On Mar 23 2021
, By
0

‘They’re our first responders’

Posted On Mar 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24, 2021

Posted On Mar 24 2021

Community Briefs - March 22, 2021

Posted On Mar 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 16, 2021

Posted On Mar 16 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 26, 2021, 6:59 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune