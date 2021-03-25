  • Mobil Smiles Reward
Shirley’s stays on top of Dove league

By
|
Posted on Mar 26 2021
Shirley’s Football Club remains unscathed in divisions A and B of the 2021 Dove Spring Women’s League held at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville last Sunday. (Contributed Photo)

Shirley’s Football Club remains unscathed after vanquishing separate foes last Sunday in the A and B divisions of the 2021 Dove Spring Women’s League at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In Division A, Shirley’s FC edged Southern United FC, 3-1, to gain their fourth victory of the season.

Katrina Costales took the lead for Shirley’s in the 9th minute with a follow-up goal from Fiona Bucalig in the 22nd minute.

Southern United tried to catch up behind Britany Wally who brought the score to 1-2 in the 38th minute, but Jerlyn Castillo widened the gap in favor of Shirley’s FC in the 48th minute.

Shirley’s FC eked past TanHoldings, 5-3, in their Division B match to bag their third win of the season.

Jeraldine Castillo towed Shirley’s FC to victory with her three goals and was backed up by Alexandria Vergara and Marrielle Gariguez with one goal apiece.

TanHoldings edged Kanoa in their matchup of the Masters Division during the 2021 Dove Spring Women’s League held at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville last Sunday. (Contributed Photo)

TanHoldings held the lead in the first eight minutes behind Julie Ann Capayas who landed the first goal in the 1st minute.

Castillo took the lead in the 9th minute after landing her two goals just 50 seconds apart.

The match came to a head in the 10th minute when TanHoldings’ Sydney Hind hit the back of the net followed by a goal from Fiona Regan to completely turn the tables in their favor in the 21st minute gaining a 1-point advantage over Shirley’s, 3-2.

Vergara, in a last-ditch effort to retake the lead, brought the game to another draw in the 26th minute and a follow-up goal from Gariguez in the 36th minute took the lead back for the team. Castillo landed one last goal in the 47th minute, ending the game with a 2-goal advantage over TanHoldings.

DIVISION A
Kanoa FC 3, TanHoldings 2
Kanoa nipped TanHoldings behind Khristelle Itaas’ two goals with help from Ericka Santiago who pitched in one goal.
Kanoa currently holds the No. 2 spot in the overall standings in Division A with a win-loss record of 2-4.

DIVISION B
Southern United 7, MP United 1
Southern United coasted past MP United with Megan Elayda leading the way with her three goals with help from Keisha Deleon Guerrero and Erin Frink who pitched in two goals apiece.

Southern United bagged their second win of the season after defeating MP United to bring them up to No. 3 on the standings of Division B.

MASTERS
Paire Team 2 1, Matansa 1
Matansa took the lead in the 7th minute behind Bunruang Brasuell who scored the team’s lone goal.

Paire 2’s Rhonda Gross brought the game to a draw in the 28th minute behind her goal. Paire 2 remains Top 2 in the Masters Division following its matchup with Matansa last Saturday.

TanHoldings 3, KANOA 0
TanHoldings eased past Kanoa behind Yoko Borja who scored two of the team’s winning goals with help from Eunnie Benavente who chipped in one.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
