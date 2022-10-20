HSEM takes part in worldwide earthquake drill

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2022

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, joined by millions of people from across the world, participated yesterday morning in the world’s largest earthquake drill, called “The Great ShakeOut.”

The event happened yesterday morning at 10:20am.

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on simulated earthquakes that would have an impact on the area if they occurred. This is an annual opportunity for people to practice what to do during earthquakes and to increase preparation. Several agencies, including the U.S. Geological Survey, collaborate to make these events possible.

Employees of the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill, called “The Great ShakeOut.” (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

To be more prepared for an earthquake, you can take four fundamental steps by making your space safe by identifying potential hazards and anchoring mobile items, preparing for safety by developing a disaster plan and deciding how to communicate in an emergency, arranging  catastrophe supplies in accessible locations, and reducing  financial stress by organizing essential paperwork.

Why is this earthquake drill necessary? To be able to react rapidly, you must practice frequently. In an earthquake, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before violent shaking knocks you down—or drops something on you, and by continuously practicing, you as well as others will be much better prepared to respond. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

