1st CNMI-based international airline unveiled to public

The first CNMI-based international airline, Northern Marianas Airways, was officially introduced to members of the public yesterday afternoon with a tour of a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, the same type of aircraft that will be used as the airlines’ daily driver once it officially launches flights.

MP Enterprises, represented by its president, Keith Stewart, in collaboration with Northern Pacific Airways’ CEO Rob McKinney, flew in a B757-200 aircraft last Wednesday to give CNMI stakeholders a sneak peek yesterday into the actual aircraft Northern Marianas Airways will soon have as its workhorse.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft sported 16 business class seats, 36 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats.

With the aircraft on Saipan, Stewart said the newly established airline is looking into getting slots, working on rounds, and basically get the airline up and running

“We’ve been talking for two and half years about creating the international airline. Now, by bringing the aircraft in and partnering with Northern Pacific, we’re going to be able to really show the community that we’re for real and not only did we start Marianas Southern Airways, but we now have kickstarted an international airline,” he said.

As for when the airline will actually launch its first flight, Stewart said MP Enterprises is looking at the first or second quarter of 2023.

“Our first planes will fly about 18 to 20 flights a week and we’re extremely excited,” he said.

In a statement from MicKinney, he said being able to partner with MP Enterprise and the CNMI administration to launch Northern Marianas Airways was an honor.

NPA dedicated two of its B757-200 aircraft to launch Northern Marianas Airways and is currently in the process of customizing the aircraft to reflect Northern Marianas Airways’ colors.

“What makes this aircraft unique is that it has one of the longest stage links that has made in this class of aircraft. It can fly nearly 4,000 nautical miles. So that opens up lots of opportunity for us. They’re also readily available. Right now, if you want to go purchase a brand-new Boeing 737 Max, or Airbus A321, you’re looking at anywhere between six to eight years in wait time, whereas we want to be able to serve people today. And with this aircraft, we can do that. And they’re just as good today as they were the day they were built. As you can see, it looks new and smells new, has all brand-new parts, and has been completely inspected. So it’ll be just as comfortable and just as reliable,” he said.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres could also not contain his excitement before boarding the aircraft. “Now there is hope for more opportunities, jobs, and other great things for all of us that call the islands home. This is a very great day for the Marianas,” he said.