1st CNMI-based international airline unveiled to public

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2022
Share

NEW INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE-From left, Northern Pacific Airways CEO Rob Mckinney, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, and Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig pose in front of the B757-200 aircraft that will soon be used to serve the CNMI’s own home-based international airline, Northern Marianas Airways. The airline was officially introduced to members of the public yesterday afternoon with a tour of the over 180-seater aircraft, the same model that will be used as the airlines’ daily driver once it officially launches flights. (DONNA RIVERA)

The first CNMI-based international airline, Northern Marianas Airways, was officially introduced to members of the public yesterday afternoon with a tour of a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, the same type of aircraft that will be used as the airlines’ daily driver once it officially launches flights.

MP Enterprises, represented by its president, Keith Stewart, in collaboration with Northern Pacific Airways’ CEO Rob McKinney, flew in a B757-200 aircraft last Wednesday to give CNMI stakeholders a sneak peek yesterday into the actual aircraft Northern Marianas Airways will soon have as its workhorse.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft sported 16 business class seats, 36 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats.

With the aircraft on Saipan, Stewart said the newly established airline is looking into getting slots, working on rounds, and basically get the airline up and running

“We’ve been talking for two and half years about creating the international airline. Now, by bringing the aircraft in and partnering with Northern Pacific, we’re going to be able to really show the community that we’re for real and not only did we start Marianas Southern Airways, but we now have kickstarted an international airline,” he said.

As for when the airline will actually launch its first flight, Stewart said MP Enterprises is looking at the first or second quarter of 2023.

“Our first planes will fly about 18 to 20 flights a week and we’re extremely excited,” he said.

In a statement from MicKinney, he said being able to partner with MP Enterprise and the CNMI administration to launch Northern Marianas Airways was an honor.

NPA dedicated two of its B757-200 aircraft to launch Northern Marianas Airways and is currently in the process of customizing the aircraft to reflect Northern Marianas Airways’ colors.

“What makes this aircraft unique is that it has one of the longest stage links that has made in this class of aircraft. It can fly nearly 4,000 nautical miles. So that opens up lots of opportunity for us. They’re also readily available. Right now, if you want to go purchase a brand-new Boeing 737 Max, or Airbus A321, you’re looking at anywhere between six to eight years in wait time, whereas we want to be able to serve people today. And with this aircraft, we can do that. And they’re just as good today as they were the day they were built. As you can see, it looks new and smells new, has all brand-new parts, and has been completely inspected. So it’ll be just as comfortable and just as reliable,” he said.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres could also not contain his excitement before boarding the aircraft. “Now there is hope for more opportunities, jobs, and other great things for all of us that call the islands home. This is a very great day for the Marianas,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2022, 6:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune