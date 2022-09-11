HSEM to oversee PSS tsunami exercise drill 

Share











CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in partnership with the CNMI Public School System and private schools, will on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 9am be conducting a tsunami preparedness exercise drill for the following schools: Tanapag Head Start/Early Head Start, Tanapag Middle School, Garapan Elementary School, Oleai Head Start, Oleai Elementary School, Susupe Early Head Start, Marianas High School, Chalan Kanoa Head Start/Early Head Start, William S. Reyes Elementary School, Saipan Community School, Mount Carmel School, and Seventh-day Adventist School.

This will be done in conjunction with the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The goal of the tsunami drill is to get students, faculty, and the general public ready for a real tsunami in the event that one happens after a local earthquake warning. The emphasis of this exercise will be on security and the use of existing emergency protocols.

The emergency safety process evaluation, reflection, and recommendation team, which consists of PSS authorities, private school representatives, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services, as well as other agencies, will be implemented.

As the students, faculty, and first responders execute this school tsunami drill, drivers are urged to use caution. Residents are also urged to secure any stray pets for the protection of the students and faculty. (PR)