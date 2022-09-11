Green Gala set on Oct. 7 at Aqua Resort

By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The Green Gala 2022 is less than one month away and planning is in full swing as the staff and management of Mariana Islands Nature Alliance work on creating another fun-filled evening to mix and mingle with friends and business associates as we celebrate conservation in the CNMI.

This year’s Gala is slated for Oct. 7, 2022 at Aqua Resort Poolside from 6pm to 10pm. Green awards will also be bestowed on the CNMI’s environmental stewards—an individual, school group, and business establishment—in recognition of their efforts to advance the conservation goals in the Marianas. 

Native species birds will fly with the theme for this year’s celebration as one of the CNMI’s most valued natural resources.  

Tickets are priced at $100 which includes entry to the MINA Gala, a buffet dinner, one free drink, the opportunity to win door prizes, bid on special offerings at silent auction, and appreciation gifts.  

In addition, Aqua Resort is offering special room rates for guests of the Gala of $130 plus tax. Tickets are available for purchase at the MINA office located in the Gualo Rai Center on Middle Road, and follow us on Instagram at minaoutreach and Facebook for updates. 

To purchase your tickets or for more information about sponsorship of the Green Gala or MINA’s programs, please call 233-7333, or email minaoutreach@gmail.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Atkins Kroll donates $1,000 to MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
0

Green Gala heralds Nathrani, Caravan of Food, Saipan Community School

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
0

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_4
0

MINA’s Green Gala is back

Posted On May 06 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 12, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune