Green Gala set on Oct. 7 at Aqua Resort

The Green Gala 2022 is less than one month away and planning is in full swing as the staff and management of Mariana Islands Nature Alliance work on creating another fun-filled evening to mix and mingle with friends and business associates as we celebrate conservation in the CNMI.

This year’s Gala is slated for Oct. 7, 2022 at Aqua Resort Poolside from 6pm to 10pm. Green awards will also be bestowed on the CNMI’s environmental stewards—an individual, school group, and business establishment—in recognition of their efforts to advance the conservation goals in the Marianas.

Native species birds will fly with the theme for this year’s celebration as one of the CNMI’s most valued natural resources.

Tickets are priced at $100 which includes entry to the MINA Gala, a buffet dinner, one free drink, the opportunity to win door prizes, bid on special offerings at silent auction, and appreciation gifts.

In addition, Aqua Resort is offering special room rates for guests of the Gala of $130 plus tax. Tickets are available for purchase at the MINA office located in the Gualo Rai Center on Middle Road, and follow us on Instagram at minaoutreach and Facebook for updates.

To purchase your tickets or for more information about sponsorship of the Green Gala or MINA’s programs, please call 233-7333, or email minaoutreach@gmail.com. (PR)