Humanities Council honors late Edward DLG Pangelinan

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council presented last Friday a commemorative resolution that recognizes the crucial role the late Edward DLG Pangelinan played as one of the founding fathers of the CNMI.

In a ceremony at the American Memorial Park Visitor’s Center theater in Garapan, NMHC officials presented Resolution 2023-01 to representatives of Pangelinan’s family to honor the late statesman’s many contributions to the CNMI and his crucial role in crafting the Covenant agreement in 1976 that forged the relationship between the CNMI and the United States.

NMHC sought to honor Pangelinan’s many contributions to the CNMI through the resolution, which they presented to his brother, Pedro DLG Pangelinan.

After the ceremony, Pedro DLG Pangelinan said the NMHC recognition is quite moving, and that he knows all his brother’s accomplishments by heart. “He brought a lot of things through being a part of the United States family. He brought an opportunity for our younger generation in the future.”

The tribute was a part of the “Crafting the Covenant” event hosted by NMHC during the islandwide celebration of Covenant Day last week. Edward DLG Pangelinan was one of CNMI’s leaders who was heavily involved in the crafting and advocacy of the Covenant to establish the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in political union with the United States of America,

Friday’s event also consisted of the release and screening of Episode 1 in a series of documentaries about the history behind Covenant Day. The documentary, called Crafting of the Covenant, has been several years in the making, with Episode 1 being about the Trust Territory government.

After the documentary’s screening, a panel discussion was held with Manuel Atalig Sablan and Pedro A. Tenorio, who were also involved with the crafting of the Covenant. They discussed the history leading up to the establishment of the CNMI’s relationship with the U.S. NMHC executive director Leo Pangelinan directed the questions.