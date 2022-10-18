Hundreds take part in anti-domestic violence campaign

Share











Despite the rain last Saturday, hundreds turned up at the Garapan Central Park from 11am to 4pm for the Day of Unity and Men’s Walk Against Domestic Violence, which was observed as part of the celebration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event’s purpose was to spread awareness about domestic violence and for the community to come together and learn about and avail of services provided for domestic violence victims and families. Throughout the event, the public was treated to cultural performances, activity booths, kids’ games, and food vendors.

The outreach and education services included Karidat Social Services, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Youth Services-Child Protective Services, Office of Adult Probation, Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc., Community Guidance Center- System of Care, CHCC Non-Communicable Disease Program, PSS Project Haligi Aware, Community Guidance Center-Suicide Prevention Program, Joeten Kiyu Public Library Bookmobile, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, Indigenous Affairs Office, and the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services ambulance and fire truck display.

“We had a very good turnout, despite the rain. …So we’re very pleased and very happy with the turnout. We weren’t sure, but we knew that we still had to push through,” said Maisie B. Tenorio, executive director of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. “We hope that people who [came] will feel that spirit of unity and take it with them as they leave to their families and the community.”

With the men’s walk, the route was from the east of Gold’s Gym and into the road leading into China Town. There were about 70 people who participated in the walk.

Tenorio said they tried to focus the walk “on the village as much as possible so that we bring awareness to where the people are. So, if there are survivors, or people who know victims and survivors living in the village, then they can hear our support. They know that there are people out there who are ready and willing to support them, to advocate for them, to amplify their voices, because many victims and survivors live in isolation, they live alone, or they feel alone. We’re going to bring our voices to the village and hopefully they will hear us and know that they’re not alone.”

She then thanked the NMCADSV partners and other volunteers, “so it’s a community effort. We have volunteers from Saipan Southern High School and from Kagman High School. We just want to say thank you to all of those who helped make it possible.”

Savannah Delos Santos, the Sexual Assault Response team manager for the coalition, said the event had 18 activity and information booths. “I believe there were some booths that received over 200 people just attending their exhibition table, so that was such a great success. …Our incentive table is pretty much almost out of T-shirts. …And a lot of our exhibitors stayed pretty much the entire time, so that’s really awesome.”

Joshua Castro, who was the emcee for the event and who participated in the men’s walk, said, “There was great entertainment to compliment the information and food booths. …I feel this year had a bigger turnout than others I’ve attended, which is a big deal considering the weather on Saturday. This is an important issue that usually gets ignored in the Marianas, but to see some community members getting together to fight a good fight, it was a blessing for many and big step toward ending domestic violence in the CNMI.”