NWS hosts 1st media and communications workshop in years

Share











The National Weather Service in Guam hosted its first Media and Communications workshop in years as a way to reconnect with local media partners and all those involved in disseminating crucial weather updates to the public.

The workshop, held at the Lao Lao Bay Beach Resort in Kagman, was attended by local news outlets, radio and TV stations, private agencies, and government agencies like the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, and more.

According to Brandon Aydlett, NWS Guam science and operations officer, the workshop allowed NWS Guam to meet and familiarize themselves with local media partners and educate them on the ins and outs of NWS Guam to give participants a better understanding of weather-related announcements.

“This…is a way for the National Weather Service to really work with local media partners, all those involved in public communications here on Saipan, to learn more about our bulletins, our terminology, our jargon (which often causes confusion for the public) and how to explain this stuff to help people better learn and understand our documents and share that information to the public in a way they can better understand it,” he explained.

Adylett said the main purpose of the workshop was to establish a good working relationship between NWS Guam and public communication related agencies in case NWS has any crucial weather information that needs to be disseminated to the public.

“The most important takeaway I’d like to leave with everyone is to reach out to us at NWS because my focus is to build relationships with media, government partners, Homeland Security, etc, because we can’t just put out weather information and call it a day,” Adylett said.