Hunter files complaint against Propst over alleged physical threats

By
|
Posted on Dec 17 2021
Robert H. Hunter and Edwin K. Propst

Robert H. Hunter, who is the senior policy advisor at the Office of the Governor, has filed a complaint before House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) over the latter’s remarks that circulated yesterday on social media where he allegedly made physical threats and used inappropriate language on Hunter and other people.

In his letter to Villagomez dated Dec. 15, 2021, Hunter said not only were these expletive-filled threats of violence, but the “highly aggressive and unhinged demeanor” of Propst in the delivery of the threats was in and of itself very concerning.

“They were hate-filled and frankly the product of someone who is not of sound mind or sensibility,” said Hunter in the complaint that includes partial transcript of Propst’s videos.

Hunter asked Villagomez to investigate the matter and that the lawmaker be duly reprimanded as severely as allowable for his “reprehensible and unacceptable behavior.”

“Our great Commonwealth cannot retain representatives who physically threaten members of the public,” Hunter said.

When sought for comments last night, Propst described Hunter as a “cyber bully.”

“He trolls and attacks and says the most slanderous things and then cries because he feels threatened. He needs to put on his big boy pants. If he dishes it out, he needs to man up and take it. What a joker,” said Propst.

Hunter said he has never communicated directly with Propst in the previous year (or longer) and that at no time has he ever threatened physical violence against him, nor threatened anyone in Propst’s family, nor harmed or threatened to harm the lawmaker’s property the same way that Propst has allegedly threatened him.

Hunter said these threats also lend insight into the Propst’s mindset. “I believe that anyone in such a position, who cannot control themselves enough to restrain themselves from such deplorable behavior and physically threatening members of the public in open social media forum presents a real danger, not only to me and my family, but to the others he has publicly threatened and the general public,” Hunter said.

He said the video, which has been making its rounds on social media platforms like Facebook and messaging platforms like WhatsApp, contains straightforward threats of physical violence by Propst against him and other members of the public. In the video, Propst also used expletives against a certain Roger Sakisat.

Hunter said Propst uses disgusting and inappropriate language in the video, invites a physical interaction, and describes how he will physically harm him and others. He said this is absolutely unacceptable behavior from a member of the Legislature and the threatening of the physical well-being of particular members, beyond being absolutely unbecoming of a legislator, may be a violation of law.

Hunter said Propst holds a high position of public trust, influence over CNMI laws, and thus, power.

Today, Friday, the House’s newly formed Special Standing Committee on Official Conduct and Ethics that will look into an ethics complaint against Propst will swear in its members.

It was Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae, who is a counselor and an advocate for the rights of abused women, who filed the ethics complaint against Propst last Nov. 9 over allegations that he had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at the Northern Marianas College.

Propst has denied the allegations. He earlier also stated that Villagomez had spoken to him about the formation of the Ethics Committee and that he welcomes it.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

