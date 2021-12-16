Nash runs 42K on 40th birthday

Lindsay Nash took part in the 2021 Monument Valley Veterans Marathon & Half Marathon

Lindsay Nash took part in the 2021 Monument Valley Veterans Marathon & Half Marathon at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona last month. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Run Saipan member Lindsay Nash marked her 40th birthday last month by taking part in the 2021 Monument Valley Veterans Marathon & Half Marathon at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona.

Nash, who occasionally writes for Saipan Tribune, completed the 42-kilometer run in 5:47.27.8 to finish first in her age group and seventh overall among women.

“This was my fifth marathon. I have been running most of my life. I had always planned to do a marathon to celebrate my 40th birthday, so I chose the Monument Valley Marathon in Arizona to do it. If you’re going to go run 26 miles, it better be somewhere beautiful!” she said on her decision to sign up for the picturesque marathon.

Nash, who lives in Navy Hill but works remotely as a marketing manager for Creative Force, a company that provides software for awards and grants programs across the globe, started training for the marathon last August.

Lindsay Nash crosses the finish of the 2021 Monument Valley Veterans Marathon & Half Marathon

Lindsay Nash crosses the finish of the 2021 Monument Valley Veterans Marathon & Half Marathon at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona last month. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“I did nearly all my long runs with fellow Saipan runner Lily Muldoon. To me, the training is always the best part and this time was no different. Lily and I would meet at 5am and run in the dark through Marpi with a million stars overhead. So many miles, so many chats, so many great memories!”

As for the marathon itself, Nash said it was a wonderful experience. “Really––there is no better way to experience a place than to run through it. I will always feel a special bond with Monument Valley Tribal Park and the wonderful people there.”

She dedicated her completing the marathon to the Navajo people who call Monument Valley home.

“I was given the opportunity to volunteer for a nonprofit there after the race called NavajoYES, which works to provide bicycles and outdoors activities for the children on the reservation. It was so great to get to know them and see the wonderful work they are doing there.”

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. congratulated Nash in completing her fifth marathon and like Jalen Lucido and J.C. Cadua, who took part in their first marathons recently, he said he’s always proud of the achievements of Run Saipan members.

“Proud of Linsday. I can’t imagine running 26.2 miles in the mountains with high elevation as well and rugged terrain and on sand no less! It’s her fifth marathon and Run Saipan couldn’t be more proud of her. She is absolutely killing it at age 40,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
