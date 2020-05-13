Hyacinth Creations by Marge: Making dreams a reality

Share







Making dream events and parties come true is why Hyacinth Creations by Marge has been existing for seven years now. They specialize in assisting with design, planning, and management of a client’s significant event whether it may be a public or private event like weddings, birthdays, and baptismal to name a few.

“We specialize on breathtaking decorations from tabletops, backdrops, to displays to name a few…. satisfying those that trust in our craft is why we pour our hearts so deeply on events because what comes from the heart has a better potential to become a masterpiece,” said Hyatt Creations managing director and supervisor Margie Sugaste Palma

“Hyacinth Creations by Marge is a business that revolves around working closely with clients to plan and create their dream celebration—to impress and meet the vision of our clients and their guests. We have provided our expertise to many communities, establishments, and organizations…our service adheres to quality and excellence that is always maintained,” she added.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, many business owners adjusted operations and the special events industry was also hit as the CNMI government have banned gatherings of more than 10 people. But this did not stop Hyacinth Creations to keep going.

“We engage in making personalized gifts on seasonal occasions like Valentine’s Day in February and Mother’s Day last week… For Mother’s Day, we created nameplate displays which is a beautiful token to show mothers appreciation and air balloon treats for their loved ones,” Palma said

“We encourage our clients that they may order personalized gifts regardless of the occasion… we are known to offer the ‘Surprise Box,’ a personalized box carrying requested items by the client… we often ask customers not to hesitate for we ensure that we will manage their desires… This coming Father’s Day, clients will expect more from us as we have been brainstorming and preparing for this coming occasion. These nameplates are only the start of our continuous growth during lockdown,” Palma added.

The many years in business has taught Palma and the rest of her Hyacinth Creations team to give value to the word commitment.

“When you commit and value the client, community members and the relationship that you have built with them, you earn public respect. We have retained the philosophy of not chasing money because you may lose yourself along the way. Instead, pursue what you are passionate about and it will feel as though you did not work a single day in your life.”

“In business, there are bound to be sacrifices and Hyacinth Creations is not a business built on money but from the passion brought by many supporting hearts,” she added.

Hyacinth Creations By Marge is located in San Antonio. They are open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6m. For more information, go to their Facebook page: Hyacinth Creations by Marge.

