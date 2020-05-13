Jeju Air rescue flight to pick up over 100 home-stay students

Share







Jeju Air will fly in a rescue flight to pick up 130 to 140 passengers, mostly home-stay students, and bring them to Incheon, Seoul.

A Jeju Air staff, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, confirmed yesterday that a Boeing 737-800 airplane coming from Incheon will arrive on Saipan on May 27, 2020. The staff said the plane will arrive at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport at 2:40pm and will depart on the same day at 3:40pm back to Incheon.

She said the passengers are not tourists as they are residents of Saipan who have been stuck on the island after Jeju Air suspended flights starting last March 22 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff said these home-stay students, who are studying on Saipan in different schools, are now on vacation and their parents have asked them to go back to Korea for the summer break.

“They are going back home to check their family,” she said.

The plane will be coming in with only two captains and four flight attendants for that rescue flight.

South Korea is the CNMI’s top tourist market.