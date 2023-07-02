Hyatt celebrates Fourth of July at Skipper’s Beach Bar

Share











Spend July 4th at Hyatt Regency Saipan’s beach and enjoy a selection of all-time favorite American delights at Skipper’s Beach Bar.

In celebration, an all-American menu was put together highlighting Independence Day icons such as cheeseburger, hotdogs, chili dogs, potato salads, pulled pork sandwiches that all come with chips.

According to Food & Beverage director Hani Min, these popular items have become a part of the storytelling about American culture.

“Even here on the island, we want something unpretentious, friction free, yet authentic with a consistent flavor. That is why Skipper’s Beach Bar will be the perfect venue to reunite with families and friends—not only on July 4th,” she said.

Another popular and most convenient guest preference is the beer bucket promotion.

“We will serve an ice bucket of five cans of American-brewed beer for only $15. The American holiday snacks combined with beer remain a favorite by many guests, especially on July 4th,” she added

Skipper’s Beach Bar, located on Hyatt Regency’s Micro Beach, will open from 1pm to 8:30pm.

Club At The Hyatt members who redeem their swimming pool vouchers on July 4th can equally take advantage of the F&B promotion at Skipper’s Beach Bar.

For more information, go to saipan.regency.hyatt.com and press “News +Events” tab or call (670) 234-1234. (PR)