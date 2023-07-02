Leowell golden in U25 weightlifting nationals

By
|
Posted on Jul 03 2023
The CNMI’s Leowell Cristobal, center, won two gold medals in the USA Weightlifting Under 25 National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado last June 27. Left is second place Ben Nguyen and right is third place Jonathan Gordon.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI’s Leowell Cristobal is continuing his medal haul in the sport of weightlifting as he won two more gold medals in the USA Weightlifting Under 25 National Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado last June 27. 

In the 67-kg weight class, the airman grabbed gold in the clean-and-jerk lift after his successful second attempt of 132 kg. His first attempt was 128 kg and he failed in his third attempt at 140 kg. 

Second place went to Ben Nguyen at 128 kg; and third place went to Jonathan Gordon at 127 kg. 

Cristobal got his second gold of the competition after he lifted the most out of all competitors with a 227-kg overall lift. 

Nguyen was also second with a total weight of 225 kg and third went to Gordon again with a total 217 kg. 

Cristobal then placed fourth in the snatch lift with only one successful attempt of 95 kg. He failed two of his previous 95-kg attempts. 

First place in the snatch went to Felix Lien at 99 kg; second went to Enrique Carrillo at 97 kg; and third went to Ben Nguyen also at 97 kg. 

Cristobal’s personal best at the clean and jerk is 140 kg, his best snatch is 102 kg, and his best overall weight lifted is 240 kg. 

The 2022 CNMI Weightlifting Team athlete is vying to represent and compete in the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands this November and said that his preparation is coming along nicely. 

On winning the national championship, he said “Winning a national championship was that next step for me. It’s a good feeling to know that all the work I’ve put in has been paying off and I’m excited to see further improvements.”

Cristobal previously won gold and the best lifter award in the Crestview Bar Slam 2023 last March; won gold in the Miami Classic last January; won gold in the Buccaneer Barbell Bash In October 2022; won silver in the USA Weightlifting Under 25 National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada in June 2022; and silver in the 2022 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games last June. 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
