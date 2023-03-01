Hyatt, DCCA celebrate women artists this March

Hyatt Regency Saipan, in collaboration with the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs, will highlight local women artists as part of the celebration of Women’s History and Women’s International Day. For the whole month of March, Hyatt will be showcasing local female artists and their art, skills, and craft that represent the Chamorro and Carolinian cultures.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, March 2, at 10am at the lobby to be attended by Hyatt Regency Saipan general manager Simon Graf, acting DCCA secretary Maggie Sablan, DCCA executive director Parker Yobei and participating artists.

According to HRS Marketing & Communications manager Bea O’Malley, Hyatt is a big supporter of women. “I am sure every Hyatt property all over the world has a unique way to celebrate women this month. For us, we have been an avid supporter of the community and giving the stage to local women artists this year is just fitting because they are slowly coming out, sharing their art and skills after being cooped up at home for a long time due to the pandemic,” she said.

“Aside from local women artists, part of our campaign is to also recognize the women in the community who continues to make an impact on our island community, whether through private or public work. At Hyatt, we have a strong female representation in all departments and we take pride in that,” she added.

Arts Council folk arts coordinator Sepe Gloriana Teuira said this is not the first time that they collaborated with Hyatt Regency Saipan. “We have had other exhibits with Hyatt before the super typhoons and the pandemic. We rotate our events in the hotels throughout the year, and we are happy to be back and have Hyatt as our collaborative partner for this year,” she said

“Women should be celebrated every month of the year, but this month we recognize our female artists who will be showcasing their arts and crafts throughout the month of March. The public is invited to come and join our female artists every Thursday to Saturday at the Hyatt. There will be art displays and demonstration activities,” she added

The women represent the Chamorro and Carolinian cultures. “Two different cultures living together on one small rock. Each culture has its unique qualities to represent as a group of people. We seldom find a place that has two different cultures to represent who they are. Tourist can come and learn two different languages, two different songs, two different styles of weaving, and etc. …Everything dealing with culture on our island deals with two different cultures. You seldom find that uniqueness anywhere else,” Teuira said.

There will be four artists on deck every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm at the lobby, demonstrating their discipline like basket weaving, mwar making, jewelry making, wood carving, etc. and displaying their items. Guests and community members are welcome to join them for free lessons. For today, Flower Salas, Polla Aguon, Catherine Aguon, and Jadine Hocog will be the featured artists.

Everyone is welcome. To know the list of the local women artists to be featured and their craft, call (670) 234-1234 loc. 5811. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

