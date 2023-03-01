Staffler to provide updates at SHRM meeting

Posted on Mar 02 2023

The Society for Human Resource Management CNMI Chapter will host a General Membership Meeting on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort featuring acting Labor secretary Leila Staffler as the guest speaker.

The meeting will take place at the resort’s Sunflower Room starting at 11:30am. Doors will open at 11am.

Staffler will provide updates on current projects and issues at the CNMI Department of Labor.  

This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited. Those planning to attend should confirming your attendance first at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4_OfY8jVzzLk5-MwFq8ZSiWKrc1YipdIEIfYghlqro6ztlw/viewform.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

The following fees apply: $30 for SHRM members and $35 for non-members.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The Society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession. Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters. 

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

