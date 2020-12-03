Hyatt: Service driven, a legacy in the making

Share











For 40 years, Hyatt Regency Saipan has not only touched the lives of its guests but it has remained steadfast in being a partner of the CNMI business community by being involved in programs, events, and fundraising projects that help boost and uplift the economy and community relationships.

In an interview with business leaders, they all spoke as one in the hope that Hyatt Regency Saipan will continue to serve the CNMI community, spread joy, and inspire other business organizations to make the CNMI a better place.

“From the owners, Kobe Portopia Hotel Corp., to the Hyatt management and staff, everyone have been so wonderful to our family for many years. Whenever we have any kind of function, they are always providing the best possible service. My daughter’s wedding reception was held here years ago. We were frequent guests of Sunday brunch when it was still Oceana Room and we frequented the Trader Bar as well and so we have seen our family really grow up at Hyatt. I would like thank them for their participation in the community as they have been a wonderful addition, not just for the tourists but for the local community as well. They make us feel we are really valued in the services they provide. The community is really supportive about their lease agreement negotiations. I know there are many hoops and loops to get through but if everybody comes together in the bargaining table, I hope Hyatt will stay for another 40 years.”

— Roberta Guerrero, executive director of Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance

“Hyatt is a true partner in building the CNMI’s economy. Over the years, they provided jobs to our local residents and helped boost our economy. …As a Chamber member, Hyatt has been very supportive and they’ve always participated in all our activities and provided for opportunities for their staff to participate in our committees and our board. They have contributed to our events for scholarships, making them an active and great member of the community. Part of my work in the Chamber is working with the Hotel Association of the Northern Marianas Islands to help hotels with leases coming up, including Hyatt. We work on compromise and provisions that are agreeable to both Department of Public Lands and HANMI. …We definitely support the renewal of Hyatt’s lease as they been here 40 years. It will be good to sustain their place in the community and we don’t want to see a long-time company go as they are part of the CNMI family.”

—Velma Palacios, president Saipan Chamber of Commerce

“The combination of an awesome management and staff makes Hyatt Regency Saipan a great team. I am grateful that that they remained here and have grown even stronger despite the global pandemic, economic crisis, and super typhoons. One thing I really admire about the company is how they take good care of their employees. Employees for them are family and as such they operate as a family. They train employees to excel and reach new heights. The whole Calvo Enterprise and family identifies Hyatt as their home away from home.”

—Marcia Calvo, account executive of Calvo’s Insurance

“I worked at Hyatt Regency Saipan a couple of times in my career. The training I received from Hyatt helped me develop as a person and I attribute all my good positive professional training to them. …We cannot afford to let Hyatt leave the CNMI and I am sure both parties—DPL and Hyatt—will decide with what is good for the CNMI.”

—Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente

“Happy birthday Hyatt Regency Saipan! It’s been really great that they have been around for 40 years in the CNMI. Aside for being a 5-star hotel giving wonderful service and employing locals, we thank them for always reaching out to the community, especially their support to many educational programs at the Northern Marianas Trade Institute and Northern Marianas College.”

—Janice Tenorio, customer service manager of IT&E

“Happy birthday, Hyatt, and congratulations for 40 years. Thank you for being a wonderful member of our community and providing so many opportunities for many people.”

—Noelani P. McMahon, SCC marketing

“Hyatt has always been a delight in terms of dining and special occasions for many families in the CNMI. We would often spend birthdays and anniversaries at the Hyatt Giovanni’s, which we miss. They have been very accommodating and very easy to work with when we have functions with them. …They make you feel that you are welcome…and you feel like it’s your second home. It’s nice to have that in a small community. I am optimistic that their lease will get renewed, that all parties involved will find a middle ground and I think I join most people in the community that would like to see Hyatt remain on island.”

—Joe Guerrero, owner of Naked Fish in Garapan.

“My family and I love to go to Hyatt for lunch, dinners, and Sunday brunch. I wish them the happiest of anniversaries on their 40th year. Sous chef Zen Tomokane, Food and Beverage director Tai Pauling, and everyone always gives excellent service . I absolutely hope that their lease gets renewed as Hyatt is an icon in the community. We are all rooting for them.”

—Rose Soledad, IT&E CNMI general manager

“I am grateful for all that Hyatt does, for being a wonderful business partner to the Chamber and the rest of the community. …Many times they’ve sponsored our events that we have going on for the scholarship program and for simply being there when we need it always. I hope that we continue to have another 40 years of Hyatt.”

—Maxine Laszlo, executive director, Saipan Chamber of Commerce