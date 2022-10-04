Hyatt to host ‘mwar’ workshops this month

Share











Hyatt Regency Saipan in cooperation with flower artist Ashley Reiko Pangelinan of Pualani Crown will hold flower crown or “mwaar” workshops for in-house guests and CNMI residents on Oct. 8, 15, and 22, 2022 from 3pm to 4:30pm at the Lobby Lounge.

The workshop aims to promote local culture to visiting tourists and give the community activity options on a weekend. Pangelinan, who is a Kagman High School alumnae, will share how her grandmother taught her to combine fresh local flowers and leaves to make a flower crown from the heart.

The flower crown or “mwaar” is a long-standing Marianas tradition that signifies beauty, abundance and celebration.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was established in the CNMI in 1981 and is the first and only international hotel on the island. It is committed to deliver the Hyatt experience that is centered on authentic hospitality, relaxation, and making a difference in people’s lives.

For reservations, please call Hyatt Regency Saipan (670) 234-1234 loc. 5811. (PR)