Torres proclaims National Fire Prevention Week

To promote necessary safety fire precautions in the community and recognize the many fallen firefighters in the country, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed a proclamation Monday designating the second week of October as the National Fire Prevention week and Oct. 9 as National Fallen Firefighters Day.

Torres was joined by Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services acting commissioner Jesse C. Mesa, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, American Red Cross of the Northern Mariana Islands executive director John Hirsh, and members of the community at his office on Capitol Hill for the official signing and release of the proclamation.

The fire-focused week is set to begin with the National Fallen Firefighters Day on Oct. 9, 2022. The National Fallen Firefighters day is one also observed by the U.S. Congress, recognizing the courageous service of firemen nationwide. The proclamation also showed that yearly, an average of 80 firemen, lose their lives, and still many more firefighters risk their lives to ensure the safety of their communities. Torres highly encouraged all CNMI residents, and all patriotic, civic, and educational organizations to observe the day.

To honor and recognize the dedicated service and efforts of firemen and emergency responders, Torres ordered the lowering of American and CNMI flags on all buildings to half-staff.

“I call upon the people of the CNMI to recognize the sacrifices our firefighters and emergency services personnel make, and to honor those who have given their lives for our safety,” he said.

The commemorative day will be followed by the National Fire Prevention Week which promotes the education and practice of safety precautions used to prevent or escape fires that may occur.

The 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” The goal is to remind residents of the need to have a home fire escape plan.

The proclamation also notes the service of DFEMS, which has served the community through spreading awareness about fire prevention and protection, and is dedicated to safety and security of all CNMI residents and visitors.