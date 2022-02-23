Ian Chae repeats in boys singles 12

Share











Ian Chae continued his giant-killing ways by winning his second boys 12-and-under division in the 2022 White Coconut Tennis Classic last Monday at the American Memorial Park.

The 11-year-old Saipan Community School student took on fellow unseeded player Jihun Park in the finals and prevailed in a score of 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinals, the sixth grader upset top seed Ryan Choi, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the championship round. Park, meanwhile, punched his ticket to the finals after beating Matthew Hwang, 6-3, 6-2.

Chae said he did OK in his championship match against Park in a short interview with Saipan Tribune.

“I did great on my serving. I did some drop shots but I made some errors. He was doing great,” he said.

He dedicated his win in the White Coconut Tennis Classic to his parents.

Last month, Chae won the same age group in the 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament after defeating Eamon Tang, 6-1, 6-4, in the finals. Prior to that he vanquished top seed Choi, 6-2, 4-1, in their semis tiff.

In the boys 16, top seed June Yu went a perfect 4-0 in round-robin play to take the division. He secured the championship after a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over second seed Wataru Kadokura last Monday.

Siwoo Lee topped the boys 14 age group after outplaying Nason Wessel in the finals, 6-3, 6-4, also last Monday. Lee got the better of Yutaka Kadokura in the semis, 6-3, 6-1, while Wessel advanced to the big game after a hard-earned 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over Henry Choi.

In the boys 10 division, Cody Park was the last player standing after beating Michael Jeon, 6-3, in the championship round. Park advanced to the finals after eliminating Antonio Herras, 6-1. Jeon got his place in the finale after a walkover win over Daniel Kang.

Meanwhile, women’s singles champion Hye Jin Elliot said her 6-2, 6-2 win over fellow Saipan International School student and good friend Serin Chung was just like a practice game.

“Since we played against each other a lot it’s gotten to the point where our games are mostly for fun,” she said.

The 2021 White Coconut Tennis Classic is organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.