Virtues and Vices Sonnet Series Continues

Share











I am continuing my series of sonnets on Thirteen Virtues found in Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography. On the subject of Chastity. Franklin wrote, “Rarely use venery but for health or offspring, never to dullness, weakness, or the injury of your own or another’s peace or reputation.” I was also inspired by French writer La Rochefoucauld (b.1613 – d.1680) who wrote “Our virtues are usually only vices in disguise.”

The Audacity of Chastity

Chastity today seems like an old-fashioned virtue

for some folks, monks, and nuns it’s not old-fashioned

take multiple partners and chastity will desert you

while promiscuity goes hand in glove with passion

many religious orders take lifetime vows of celibacy

and live lives of meditation and constant prayer

their critics say this is abnormal and fanatic lunacy

and that there is no need to shave your head bare

In the 21st century it’s difficult to practice chastity

to try to stay chaste and pure you will need audacity

to remain a virgin or practice maintaining marital fidelity

and have a grasp of your physical and mental reality

avoid the pitfalls of popular lax social confluence

of hormones—keep thoughts of chastity in pursuance.

Promiscuity in Perpetuity

“What we take for virtues are often a collection of different acts and personal interests pieced together by chance or our own ingenuity and it is not always because of valor or chastity that men are valiant or women chaste.”

—La Rochefoucauld

Promiscuity is an ancient centuries old vice

when time and temperature seem to jump and jive

involving sexual exploration and some spice

when action between partners bodies come alive

some say prostitution is the world’s oldest profession

I believe it was preceded by the vice promiscuity

the truth be known by those honest in confession

sex with many partners has been practiced in perpetuity

If this seems intended hope you’re not offended

will it be disregarded, thrown out, or upended

will cross swearing about it be extended

most obstinate minds will never be bended

hopefully any old friendships are mended

and new friendships are nurtured and tended.

JOEY ‘PEPE BATBON’ CONNOLLY (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.