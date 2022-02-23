LITERARY NOOK

Virtues and Vices Sonnet Series Continues

Posted on Feb 24 2022

I am continuing my series of sonnets on Thirteen Virtues found in Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography. On the subject of Chastity. Franklin wrote, “Rarely use venery but for health or offspring, never to dullness, weakness, or the injury of your own or another’s peace or reputation.” I was also inspired by French writer La Rochefoucauld (b.1613 – d.1680) who wrote “Our virtues are usually only vices in disguise.”

The Audacity of Chastity

Chastity today seems like an old-fashioned virtue
for some folks, monks, and nuns it’s not old-fashioned
take multiple partners and chastity will desert you
while promiscuity goes hand in glove with passion
many religious orders take lifetime vows of celibacy
and live lives of meditation and constant prayer
their critics say this is abnormal and fanatic lunacy
and that there is no need to shave your head bare

In the 21st century it’s difficult to practice chastity
to try to stay chaste and pure you will need audacity
to remain a virgin or practice maintaining marital fidelity
and have a grasp of your physical and mental reality
avoid the pitfalls of popular lax social confluence
of hormones—keep thoughts of chastity in pursuance.

Promiscuity in Perpetuity

“What we take for virtues are often a collection of different acts and personal interests pieced together by chance or our own ingenuity and it is not always because of valor or chastity that men are valiant or women chaste.”
—La Rochefoucauld 

Promiscuity is an ancient centuries old vice
when time and temperature seem to jump and jive
involving sexual exploration and some spice
when action between partners bodies come alive
some say prostitution is the world’s oldest profession
I believe it was preceded by the vice promiscuity
the truth be known by those honest in confession
sex with many partners has been practiced in perpetuity

If this seems intended hope you’re not offended
will it be disregarded, thrown out, or upended
will cross swearing about it be extended
most obstinate minds will never be bended
hopefully any old friendships are mended
and new friendships are nurtured and tended.

JOEY ‘PEPE BATBON’ CONNOLLY (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY ‘PEPE BATBON’ CONNOLLY (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

