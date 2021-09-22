ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Volunteerism is alive in the Marianas!
By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2021

Tag: ,
Share

E-Land Group employees picked up trash along the shores of Paupau and Pakpak last Saturday during the International Coastal Cleanup celebration. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The environmental movement is truly growing in the CNMI, with over a thousand volunteers joining this year’s International Coastal Cleanup celebration. We had over 1,500 volunteers—893 on Saipan, 532 on Rota, and 149 on Tinian—clearing up over 6,000 lbs of trash in 82 different locations all over the islands.

This is a big jump from last year’s number of volunteers, where collectively on all three islands, 971 participated in the world’s largest coastal cleanup event.

“Here in the CNMI, everywhere is considered a coastal area, whether it’s the sandy beaches of Micro Beach or the highest peak of Mt. Tapochau—which means every single piece of litter may eventually end up in our ocean,” ICC coordinator Colleen Flores said, in an interview with Saipan Tribune.

Through ICCs, and fighting ocean pollution firsthand, Flores added, thousands of pounds of trash are eliminated and prevented from harming the environment. Volunteers get to be citizen scientists for the day as they assist in collecting data on the types and volume of trash collected, through a universal form that they need to fill up as they pick up trash. In the CNMI, these forms are collected and processed by the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resources Management—and the resulting data is sent to Ocean Conservancy, the international organizer of the cleanup event, to be used to help find solutions to the world’s ocean pollution problem.

“As a coastal community, we experience firsthand the effects of marine debris and climate change,” Flores said. “Unwanted plastic pieces from elsewhere in the world find their way onto our shores—as we can see in the western beaches on Saipan.”

The ICC coordinator also explained that plastic—its production, transportation, and disposal—contributes to the amount of greenhouse gases in our environment, which, in turn, causes climate change. As plastics break down into even smaller pieces, more greenhouse gases get released into our atmosphere.

“We must keep our environment clean in order to maintain the safety of our community, our public health, and our future generations. Every little bit matters. If we make a small change individually, we will make a massive difference collectively.”

Iva Maurin | Correspondent
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021
, By
0

NMI joins annual international coastal cleanup

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
0

Join 4-Mile Fun Run, support NMI basketball teams

Posted On Aug 25 2021
, By
0

CUC accepts NMI stimulus card for utility bills and other charges

Posted On Aug 23 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 23, 2021, 6:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune