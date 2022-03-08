Increase in COVID cases, other OPM jobs hampered DPS, DOC desk audit

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

The Office of Personnel Management could not complete as scheduled its desk audit of the departments of Public Safety and Corrections due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, as well as the demands of other projects.

With these setbacks, Personnel director Frances Torres-Salas asked the Legislature last week for 90 more days to finish the desk audit.

Among other goals, the audit seeks to find out if DPS and DOC employees are actually performing their work and whether the departments are adequately or excessively staffed, as well as to assess overtime requests.

Torres-Salas informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that they began their fieldwork phase of the desk audit in late November 2021 but could not complete it as scheduled due to the unforeseen rise in COVID-19 cases. She said the spike caused absences and the eventual temporary government shutdown of some offices.

Torres-Salas said she recognizes that the law mandates OPM to complete the task with audit findings within 180 days from when it was awarded to the contractor.

“We are faced with several challenges, to include the ongoing Tyler-Munis transition and reinstatement of the public service recognition event, in addition to other ongoing day-to-day work,” she said.

The director said Public Law 22-08 mandates their office to conduct the desk audit on DPS and DOC and that in their meeting with the House Ways and Means Committee last Oct. 18, they discussed and identified the three audit objectives their office will perform.

Torres-Salas said in planning and performing the audit in the initial phase, they did not realize the magnitude of work that is involved.
There are a total of 425 DPS and DOC personnel for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The director said the audit involves the review and analyses of assessment results of each individual personnel file to include the need to travel to Rota and Tinian to conduct face-to-face interviews with each personnel.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

All five
0

All five Superior Court judges recuse from suit vs DPS chief

Posted On Feb 28 2022
, By
search
0

DPS calls off search for missing fisherman

Posted On Feb 23 2022
, By
manibusan guerrero
0

‘Yutu emergency pay for DPS chief illegally paid for many reasons’

Posted On Feb 11 2022
, By
DOC
0

Court reopens case filed by inmate against DOC and officials

Posted On Feb 11 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Women of Excellence

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune