‘Individuals will have to apply on their own for COVID-19 funeral assistance’

Posted on Dec 29 2021
Patrick Guerrero

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program is a direct assistance, which means that individuals will have to apply on their own by calling 1-844-684-6333, according to Patrick C. Guerrero, who is the governor’s authorized representative.

Guerrero said yesterday that there is no option to apply online for such funeral assistance at this time.

Guerrero shared this information on how to avail of the Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program in his email to Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan).

DeLeon Guerrero inquired about the funeral assistance program following news report that the CNMI’s COVID-19 related death toll has now reached 12.

The senator said she is aware that the FEMA funeral assistance is available on a reimbursement basis for up to $9,000 to families whose loved ones died of COVID-19.

She inquired with Guerrero if his office or any CNMI government office is taking the lead on this community need, and if none, to provide her with the FEMA point-of-contact for her further inquiry.

In his response to the senator, Guerrero said the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program is available to applicants of the CNMI who have incurred funeral expenses due to the virus on or after Jan. 20, 2020. He said those eligible for this assistance are U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified aliens.

“In any case, if an applicant has questions about the program, they are welcome to contact our office at (670) 664-2417 and can ask for Amanda Ramon or Karmi Reyes, for which they can provide further information if needed,” Guerrero said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
