Open letter to House Speaker Villagomez

Dear Mr. Speaker:
I write this letter to ask you and the Democrat-led House of Representative: Why did you people reject the hardworking governor’s request to give retirees their bonus?

The Democrats have said repeatedly that they represent the people’s interest. Whose interest are you guys representing when you did not allow the governor to give us our bonus? We, the retirees, are asking you and the Democrat-led Legislature to allow our hardworking governor to give us our bonus. We need our bonus, Mr. Speaker.

It is apparent that impeaching the governor is more important for you guys than assisting the retirees and the people of the CNMI. Let me remind you that even Judge Tydingco-Gatewood has expressed how pleased she is with how our governor has protected the retirees.

Joseph Duenas
Afetnas, Saipan

Contributing Author
