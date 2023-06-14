Info session on DeafBlind Awareness Week activities

The Helen Keller National Center will be hosting an online Information Session for American Samoa, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and Hawaii on Tuesday, June 27, from 10am to 11am (Chamorro Standard Time).

The information session will be focusing on DeafBlind Awareness Week activities. There are some exciting events being planned for this summer and fall.

  • Curious about what is happening for DeafBlind Awareness Week?
  • Want to plan something in your community but don’t know where to start?
  • Want to join in and support an event in your state?

The information session is free but registration is required.  The Zoom session will be open captioned and interpreter support will be provided. Use this link to sign up.  https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89418910156?pwd=c3NwKzU5RlVnelpCS0xCZ1R2bFJHdz09 (PR)

