Water service interruption this Friday
There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, in Kagman 3.
- Area(s) affected: Customers along Lalanghita Road, Puteng Drive, Chopak Drive, Hamlag Avenue, Forbidden Island Road, Dyer Fig Street, Pine Drive, Matbas Drive, Papega Drive, Niyorom Street, Nigas Avenue, Hagu Avenue, Tuba Tuba Street, Half Flower Street, Sour Plum Street, Velvet Leaf Court, Apilas Avenue, Ironwood Street, Hoda Avenue, Agatelang Avenue, and Pahong Street.
- Purpose: The scheduled water outage is necessary for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. water operators to repair a water mainline leak on Lalanghita Road between Half Flower Street and Sour Plum Street in the Kagman 3 area.
- Roadway(s) affected: For the safety of our crew, the southbound lane on Lalanghita Road between Half Flower Street and Sour Plum Street will be closed. Motorist are advised to use caution and slow down while driving in the area or to take alternative routes. (PR)