Interior awards $2.5M technical grants to American Samoa

By
|
Posted on Jul 23 2020

Tag:
Share

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded more than $2.6 million in grant funding to the American Samoa government as part of the Office of Insular Affairs’ Technical Assistance Program for fiscal year 2020.

The funds, totaling $2,560,199, will support human resource development and training, technological upgrades, digitization and preservation efforts, and small business incubation efforts in American Samoa.

“[Interior] Secretary [David Bernhardt] and I are pleased to announce this funding for American Samoa, which will strengthen public services such as transportation, healthcare, and utilities. Funds will also be used to support and encourage the incubation of new business outsourcing efforts and to leverage new high-speed internet connections in the territory,” said DOI Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech. “We also appreciate Congress for the important funding support that it provides each year to American Samoa and each of the insular areas.”

The Technical Assistance Program grants provided to the various departments and offices within the American Samoa government for fiscal year 2020 are listed as follows: 

• Department of Legal Affairs – $499,000 will be used to digitize and preserve land title documents, business and articles of incorporation records, and other important legal registry documents dating back to the 1800s. Funding will also support computer upgrades and record digitization of the immigration and border management system in the territory.

• Lyndon B. Johnson Medical Center – $378,000 will be used to train and certify respiratory therapy technicians as well as procure a new human resources software system, provide training for staff on this new system, and train and certify respiratory therapy technicians. Funding will also be used to purchase new laboratory equipment and supplies.

• American Samoa Power Authority – $300,000 to upgrade the data center network, which includes the purchase of hardware, software, licensing, back-up modules, installation, and training. The upgrade will include new features to improve cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and service restoration in the event of emergencies.

• Department of Port Administration – $298,000 will be used to update the electronic ticketing and financial operations system for the territory’s intra-island ferry services as well as fund an upgrade of the video surveillance and security system at the Pago Pago International Airport. 

• American Samoa Shipyard Authority – $266,000 will be used to conduct hazardous waste removal from the shipyard in compliance with the Clean Water Act and other federal environmental protection regulations.

• Office of the Administrative Law Judge – $243,600 will be used to support efforts in the territory to strengthen administrative rule and to improve executive branch responsibilities, such as budget and policy development, economic development planning, and federal reporting requirements across government agencies in the territory.

• Department of Commerce – $188,800 will be used to support efforts to diversify the economy through outsourcing and help new and early-stage companies seeking to leverage the new high-speed internet infrastructure in the territory and connection to the global market through a business incubator.

• Department of the Treasury – $166,799 will be used to fund two years of participation in annual meetings for tax officials from American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau in the All Islands Tax Administrators Association (AITAA) meetings with officials from the Internal Revenue Service. The AITAA supports tax compliance and revenue management in the insular areas. The American Samoa government is currently managing AITAA administration and participation on behalf of the insular areas.

• Department of Public Works – $130,000 will be used to fund the first year of an apprenticeship and workforce development training and certification program with the American Samoa Community College to train new heavy machinery mechanics, welders, plumbers, journeymen, and carpenters. Funds will also be used to procure supplies and protective gear necessary for emergency responders in the face of natural disasters such as Cyclone Gita in 2018, which caused flooding and destruction across the territory.

• Department of Human Resources – $90,000 will be used to support the “Road to Recovery: Alcohol & Substance Abuse Initiative” by providing drug test kits and training as part of implementing a new drug and alcohol policy for civil servants in the territory.

All projects are funded through the Office of Insular Affairs’ Technical Assistance Program which is made available each year by Congress to support priorities in the U.S. territories and the freely associated states. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

…and $1.38 million to American Samoa airports

Posted On Apr 16 2020
, By

Medical supplies are delivered to American Samoa

Posted On Apr 06 2020
, By
0

Social Security expands public hours at offices nationwide

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By
0

N. Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in A. Samoa

Posted On May 13 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 25, 2020, 7:41 PM
Clear
Clear
31°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune