Lee attends ITF coaching webinar

Posted on Jul 23 2020

In this file photo, Dong Min Lee takes a timeout from his tennis lessons at Kanoa Resort. (Saipan Tribune)

Masters division tennis player Dong Min Lee attended a coaching webinar hosted by the International Tennis Federation and ITF Academy early this month.

Lee, who holds tennis lessons in one of the hotels on island, was among the 52 coaches/players that took the education and certification course, which ITF Participation and Coaching head Miguel Crespo conducted and ITF Development Officer (Pacific Oceania) Gary Purcell facilitated.

“The ITF coaching webinar was helpful to me in so many ways. I understood more about the ITF and its purpose. I was also able to know the benefits of having a coaching certificate,” said Lee, who has been playing in various tournaments on Saipan and the proud father of Pacific Games gold medalist Carol Lee.

“I liked how the person who created the ITF Academy explained the ITF Academy website in details and how we can utilize its contents. I am also happy that I was able to see coaches from different countries in the Pacific region,” said Lee.

Other countries that had representatives in the coaching webinar were American Samoa (1), Cook Islands (2), Fiji (10), France (10), Guam (7), New Zealand (11), Norfolk Islands (1), Northern Mariana Islands (2), Papua New Guinea (2), Philippines (1), Solomon Islands (2), South Africa (1), Tahiti (1), and Vanuatu (10).

The course, besides introducing the ITF Academy website, also discussed the coach education system of national federations and the current challenges and opportunities for coaches at this time of the pandemic.

The ITF and ITF Academy will hold a follow-up webinar next month to address concerns that coaches raised during the July 8 and 9 sessions. The follow-up will cover the level or stages of the course and the coaching webinar’s goals and structure.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

