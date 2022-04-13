Interscholastic Soccer League semis set

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2022

Tag:
Share

Marianas High School-1’s Tyana Hix, left, blocks Saipan Southern High School’s Summer Manahane to prevent her from going after the ball during their game in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League last Tuesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The girls middle and high school divisions of the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League are down to four teams each and will have their semis matches next weekend at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Chacha Oceanview Middle School took the last semis seat in the middle school division following a 4-0 victory over Tinian in the Pool B game last Saturday. Justidy Mizutani scored two goals, while Mary Amog and Destiny Cabanayan contributed one apiece to bring Chacha to the semis round and join Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, Hopwood Middle School, and Saipan International School in next weekend’s playoffs.

Chacha will challenge Pool A top finisher FMS in the semis game on April 22, while SIS will take on Hopwood in the other Final Four pairing. Winners of next Friday’s games will advance to the finals, which will be played on April 23, starting at 9am.

The FMS Napu riders defeated SIS and Saipan Community School in Pool A games to reach the semis, while Hopwood was also unbeaten in Pool B, downing Chacha and Tinian to move to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Marianas High School-1, Saipan Southern High School, SIS, and Mt. Carmel School made up the girls high school semis cast.

The Lady Dolphins won Pool A with their perfect record in three games and are highly favored in their semis duel against Pool B second finisher MCS Lady Knights on April 22. Mt. Carmel had an even 1-1 record in pool play, prevailing over Tinian and losing against the SIS Lady Geckos

MHS-1 bagged win No. 3 after outclassing Saipan Southern last Tuesday, 2-0. Tamia Hix and Paulynn Joyce delivered the two goals for the Lady Dolphins.

In the other semis tiff, SIS will go into the playoffs with its 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record, while the SSHS Lady Rays ended pool play with a 2-0-1 mark, downing Kagman High School and MHS-2, before bowing to MHS-1.

The Kagman Lady Ayuyus played in the final pool match in the division last Tuesday and finished the season on a winning note after shutting down MHS-2, 5-0. Pia Ngewakl paced Kagman with her four goals, while Sheira Dela Rosa hit the other goal for the Lady Ayuyus.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Interscholastic Soccer League kicks off

Posted On Oct 07 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022
Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2022, 6:04 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s SE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune