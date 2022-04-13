Interscholastic Soccer League semis set

Share











The girls middle and high school divisions of the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League are down to four teams each and will have their semis matches next weekend at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Chacha Oceanview Middle School took the last semis seat in the middle school division following a 4-0 victory over Tinian in the Pool B game last Saturday. Justidy Mizutani scored two goals, while Mary Amog and Destiny Cabanayan contributed one apiece to bring Chacha to the semis round and join Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, Hopwood Middle School, and Saipan International School in next weekend’s playoffs.

Chacha will challenge Pool A top finisher FMS in the semis game on April 22, while SIS will take on Hopwood in the other Final Four pairing. Winners of next Friday’s games will advance to the finals, which will be played on April 23, starting at 9am.

The FMS Napu riders defeated SIS and Saipan Community School in Pool A games to reach the semis, while Hopwood was also unbeaten in Pool B, downing Chacha and Tinian to move to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Marianas High School-1, Saipan Southern High School, SIS, and Mt. Carmel School made up the girls high school semis cast.

The Lady Dolphins won Pool A with their perfect record in three games and are highly favored in their semis duel against Pool B second finisher MCS Lady Knights on April 22. Mt. Carmel had an even 1-1 record in pool play, prevailing over Tinian and losing against the SIS Lady Geckos

MHS-1 bagged win No. 3 after outclassing Saipan Southern last Tuesday, 2-0. Tamia Hix and Paulynn Joyce delivered the two goals for the Lady Dolphins.

In the other semis tiff, SIS will go into the playoffs with its 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record, while the SSHS Lady Rays ended pool play with a 2-0-1 mark, downing Kagman High School and MHS-2, before bowing to MHS-1.

The Kagman Lady Ayuyus played in the final pool match in the division last Tuesday and finished the season on a winning note after shutting down MHS-2, 5-0. Pia Ngewakl paced Kagman with her four goals, while Sheira Dela Rosa hit the other goal for the Lady Ayuyus.