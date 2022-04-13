Share











So it seems like nothing is Ralph’s fault. It’s everyone’s fault but his. He’s the savior of the CNMI!

A true leader is someone who is willing to stand up and take responsibility for any and all accusations. You know you did it, so man up and be the man you claim to be. You’re supposed to be the face of integrity that shines for the people of the CNMI!

What happened to the kid with the big dreams for his people and his home? The Ralph I met impressed me. He was well-mannered and respectful. And fairly intelligent as well.

I don’t know how you’re able to make this everyone’s fault but yours. Tai haga I matamu! No blood in your eyes! Sorry, folks, but I have a problem spelling words in Chamorro. I speak a little bit but I’d like to be able to spell it as well.

Man up, Ralph! Be the man you claim to be! Dude, you could’ve been the best leader the CNMI ever had but you chose greed and power. Quit now before you totally embarrass yourself in the upcoming election!

I can’t believe Vinnie is on your ticket. I had a lot pride for him but I’m not so sure anymore! Ti ma’maigu si yu’us! God is not sleeping!

Michael Geisinger

Guam