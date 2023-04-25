Investors check out Rota business prospects

Share











At the invitation of Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), the CEO of InfiniD, Eunsoo Park, and his international marketing manager, Grace Lauren, and Eden Global Corp. vice president John Jung travelled from Korea and Guam, respectively, to visit various public and private properties to explore the potential of diversifying their business portfolio and expand their investments on the island of Rota.

On April 15, 2023, Babauta accompanied these investors for site visits on Rota that was coordinated by Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota). Park, Lauren, and Jung met with acting mayor Jim Atalig and Antonio Quitugua, Department of Public Lands Rota District Office.

The delegation was also able to tour some natural sites such as the Taga Stone Quarry, an ancient Chamorro Latte village and the Songsong Village lookout for an aerial view of Songsong village.

“Investors from Korea are interested in investing in our CNMI, and they envision a revitalized tourism industry, particularly on Rota. These reputable investors expressed a serious interest in providing interisland air service throughout the CNMI and…it couldn’t have come at a better time. They have also expressed the importance of reviving the hospitality industry and importing commodities to alleviate the high cost of living…,” said Babauta. “I am optimistic that the economy of Rota will experience an infusion of economic activities in the very near future.”

This increased investor interest in the Rota municipality is making Manglona optimistic for the island’s economic rebound. “I am ecstatic to promote my home island so we can leave a robust Rota for future generations, and I will continue to do what is necessary to accomplish that,” said Manglona

InfiniD is a diverse company with specialties in expo planning, architectural and interior designs, and engineering capabilities. Jung is a wholesale importer of quality produce from Korea to a variety of stores in Guam. He is also a licensed marine/ship captain, airplane pilot, and he was the previous Information Technology manager for Hyundai Motor Co. in Korea. (PR)