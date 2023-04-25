Investors check out Rota business prospects

By
|
Posted on Apr 26 2023
Share

Celina R. Babauta

At the invitation of Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), the CEO of InfiniD, Eunsoo Park, and his international marketing manager, Grace Lauren, and Eden Global Corp. vice president John Jung travelled from Korea and Guam, respectively, to visit various public and private properties to explore the potential of diversifying their business portfolio and expand their investments on the island of Rota.

On April 15, 2023, Babauta accompanied these investors for site visits on Rota that was coordinated by Sen. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota). Park, Lauren, and Jung met with acting mayor Jim Atalig and Antonio Quitugua, Department of Public Lands Rota District Office.

The delegation was also able to tour some natural sites such as the Taga Stone Quarry, an ancient Chamorro Latte village and the Songsong Village lookout for an aerial view of Songsong village.

“Investors from Korea are interested in investing in our CNMI, and they envision a revitalized tourism industry, particularly on Rota. These reputable investors expressed a serious interest in providing interisland air service throughout the CNMI and…it couldn’t have come at a better time. They have also expressed the importance of reviving the hospitality industry and importing commodities to alleviate the high cost of living…,” said Babauta. “I am optimistic that the economy of Rota will experience an infusion of economic activities in the very near future.”

This increased investor interest in the Rota municipality is making Manglona optimistic for the island’s economic rebound. “I am ecstatic to promote my home island so we can leave a robust Rota for future generations, and I will continue to do what is necessary to accomplish that,” said Manglona

InfiniD is a diverse company with specialties in expo planning, architectural and interior designs, and engineering capabilities. Jung is a wholesale importer of quality produce from Korea to a variety of stores in Guam. He is also a licensed marine/ship captain, airplane pilot, and he was the previous Information Technology manager for Hyundai Motor Co. in Korea. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 26, 2023, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune