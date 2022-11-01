IPI asks for dismissal of request for over $27M default judgment

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2022

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is opposing a former employee’s request for default judgment in the amount of over $27 million.

IPI, through its lawyer, Hannah A Bogen, filed its opposition in the U.S. District Court for the NMI against ex-employee Joshua Gray, who is suing IPI over alleged discriminatory hiring practices, and his motion for default judgment of over $27 million.

“While plaintiff has asserted that IPI retaliated and discriminated against him by terminating him, he has not provided any admissible evidence on which the court could conclude that he has proven damages against IPI. Accordingly, the court should not award the damages claimed and should decline to enter a default judgment,” the lawyer said.

In addition, IPI has sought the dismissal of Gray’s request for punitive damages because the plaintiff has failed to provide admissible evidence that he was terminated for discriminatory reasons.

“To warrant punitive damages, IPI’s conduct must be (1) intentional, and (2) engaged in ‘with malice or with reckless indifference to the federally protected rights’ of the plaintiff,” she said.

The lawyer also argued that taking into account other cases within the Ninth Circuit seeking damages, the plaintiff’s claim for $27,578,376 in punitive damages is out of line and warrants immediate dismissal.

“In the event that the court determines to award punitive damages, it should consider the approach taken by the Ninth Circuit in Bains LLC v. Arco Prod. In that case, a jury awarded $5 million in punitive damages based on findings that, on the basis of their national origin, Indian-born truckers were regularly called remarkably offensive names by a business partner, who also caused them to lose compensation, forced them to stand outside in the rain while refueling, and terminated their contract when they made a complaint. Despite this offensive and repeated behavior, the Ninth Circuit overturned the award as excessive, finding that such conduct ‘did not involve a threat ‘to life or limb’ as the damages suffered were primarily economic’ and remanded the case to state court with a suggested $300,000 to $450,000 damages range. Plaintiff’s claim for $27,578,376 in punitive damages should thus be quickly dismissed as thoroughly out of line with damages awarded in Ninth Circuit cases involving more severe and repeated conduct,” she stated.

Gray, who previously sued IPI on the grounds of wrongful termination in violation of public policy (immigration violations), wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, has filed a motion for default judgment in the amount of over $27 million.

Gray, through his lawyer, Bruce Berline, claims that he is entitled to compensatory damages of back pay, front pay, lost future earnings/reputational harm, emotional distress, punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees and costs.

“[Gray] requests back pay damages of $464,083.00, front pay damages of $1,475,685.00, [and] emotional distress damages of $2 million,” he said.

In addition, Berline asks that the court grant his client punitive damages that is seven times the amount of compensatory damages he is asking for. That’s roughly $27,578,376.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

2nd auction for IPI equipment starts

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
0

IPI now up to date with payroll

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
0

IPI found in default of land lease agreement

Posted On Oct 28 2022
, By
0

No to pausing IPI receivership

Posted On Oct 28 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2022, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune