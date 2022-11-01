HSEM operations center setup on Rota nears completion

Share











The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is nearly done with setting up a Municipal Operations Center in Sinapalo, Rota that will function as a command center in the municipality in times of disasters.

An HSEM team went to Rota last Oct.17, 2022, to continue the setup of the Rota MOC and stayed in the municipality for a week, during which they finished several components of the project, including implementation of Disaster Management Systems, as well as preparing and configuring computers and workstations to better navigate emergency preparedness.

HSEM will soon be setting up a similar MOC on Tinian once they are done with the one on Rota. Yesterday’s HSEM news release did not indicate a specific timeline on when they expect to complete setting up the Rota MOC.

“As we are nearing completion of the Rota MOC, we look forward to commence the Tinian MOC setup,” said acting special assistant Joey DelaCruz. “These efforts are a result of the vision [of] Gov. Ralph Torres, CNMI HSEM special assistant Dennis Mendiola, and multi-agency collaboration. Rigorous preparation and innovating management will assist the CNMI in becoming a better prepared community in times of disaster.”

A critical purpose of CNMI HSEM includes increasing the disaster readiness of command buildings, based on the CNMI’s experience with disasters over the past seven years.

“CNMI HSEM applauds the Office of the Governor for their continued cooperation and untiring support in supporting the CNMI municipalities efforts of implementing a MOC. CNMI HSEM will continue to work hard to support a modern, safe, and efficient MOC center for the residents and employees,” the HSEM news release stated. (Saipan Tribune)