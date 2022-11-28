IPI, CCC arbitration process starts

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2022

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom talks about, among other issues, CCC’s and Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s first status conference before an arbitrator, during CCC board’s monthly meeting at the Springs Plaza Building in Gualo Rai last Wednesday.(FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Commonwealth Casino Commission and Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC made their first appearance before an arbitrator last Wednesday morning.

CCC executive director Andrew Yeom informed the CCC board last week that they had their first status conference before the arbitrator via a virtual platform.

Yeom told Saipan Tribune yesterday that he is unable to remember the name of the arbitrator, but that he is a very experienced attorney in the U.S. mainland.

Yeom said the parties identified the issues at hand in summary and that they also discussed the deadlines and procedural rules, among other things.

He disclosed that CCC submitted the requested documents to the arbitrator last Nov. 16.

The executive director said both CCC and IPI sent the agenda items last Nov. 21.

Last Aug. 24, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s request for a preliminary injunction against IPI to prohibit the CCC from revoking IPI’s exclusive casino license.

Manglona issued the order to allow IPI to pursue its right to arbitration. She ordered CCC to participate in the arbitration process.

Last September, CCC board chair Edward C. Deleon Guerrero expressed a belief that, in his opinion the arbitration process is just a waste of time and money. Deleon Guerrero said the arbitration decision is not binding, but nevertheless it’s a process that they need to accept and need to follow and comply with Manglona’s order.

Arbitration is essentially a procedure wherein two parties agree on one or more arbitrators to make a decision in their dispute in order to resolve a disagreement outside of court proceedings.

The parties in this case informed the court last August that the American Arbitration Association has accepted the case of Best Sunshine International and Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC against the Commonwealth Casino Commission to serve as a non-binding arbitrator.

According to court documents, BSI and IPI filed their notice of AAA case acceptance last Aug. 17 to notify the court that the AAA International Centre for Dispute Resolution will proceed to administer this arbitration as a non-binding arbitration under the ICDR’s International Arbitration Rules.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Settlement reached in lawsuit vs IPI

Posted On Nov 29 2022
, By
0

Another default judgment sought vs IPI

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
0

IPI shops around for casino investor

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
0

IPI emergency motion for stay denied; sale of assets confirmed

Posted On Nov 18 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 29, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune