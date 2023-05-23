‘IPI crane No. 5, unused since Dec. 2020, poses a threat’

Share











Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s tower crane No. 5 atop the unfinished casino resort project poses an imminent threat to public safety due to Typhoon Mawar since it has not been used since December 2020, according to Department of Public Works Secretary Ray N. Yumul yesterday.

The condition of the crane, which looms over Hibiscus Street in Garapan between IPI casino/resort building and Joeten Hafa Adai, prompted DPW to close the street temporarily, starting yesterday at 4pm, for safety reasons.

Yumul said the road closure will remain in place until further notice.

The DPW secretary said the property access to Hibiscus Street will be maintained at all times for Joeten delivery truck and emergency service vehicles only. Yumul advised pedestrians to move away from the proximity of tower crane No. 5.

He disclosed that the frame components and connections of tower crane No. 5 are now rusting and the crane’s structural integrity may eventually weaken and the whole structure may collapse.

Yumul said DPW has been coordinating with IPI and the Commonwealth Casino Commission for the removal of tower cranes 5 and 6.

IPI removed tower crane number 6 in 2021.

Yumul said tower crane No. 5 poses a significant threat and continuing endanger life and property in the area.