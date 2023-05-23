Keeping run streaks alive during a storm

By
|
Posted on May 24 2023
Share

From left, Edward Dela Cruz Jr., Ron Snyder, Galvin Deleon Guerrero, and Simon Necesito pose after Deleon Guerrero completed his one-year run streak in Marpi last Dec. 31. Also in photo is Snyder’s dog Gilligan. (JON SUGUTAN)

Run streaks don’t last forever but streakers be damned if a little rain and some silly wind would put a halt to their daily ritual.

With Typhoon Mawar continuing its path to the Marianas, local streakers said they won’t let a Category 4 typhoon end their run streaks. 

These rabid runners continue their obsession through travel days by running in airport lounges and one even kept his streak during the birth of his first child. Heck, not even a once-in-a-century pandemic like COVID-19 stopped them in their tracks.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said Mawar will be peanuts considering he kept his streak during Super Typhoon Yutu and before that Typhoon Mangkut. 

“For Yutu I still ran when it was Condition 1. During Mangkut I was on duty at the airport and I still ran inside the access way of our station to the runway even though the winds were going high. This is no different. I just go out and run. Whenever the wind looks like it at its  lowest I still run outside,” he said. 

The current No. 1 run streak holder on Saipan—at a mindblowing 2,321 days—said that he always runs outdoors except when the government put the whole island on lockdown during the start of COVID-19.

“I’ve only ran inside under lockdown orders. Anything else I’ll take my chance with Mother Nature. I’ll run in my front yard whenever the wind looks doable. I am never running inside unless it’s strict lockdown orders like COVID-19,” he said.

Saipan International School headmaster Dr. Ron Snyder, who holds the second longest streak at 877 days, said he always runs come hell or high water.

“I will go out and run in inclement weather. But even a really bad typhoon won’t last an entire 24-hour period. So, I just choose a time that makes sense to run and run. Rain or shine. Healthy or sick. For Mawar, I will run this afternoon after school lets out. Then I will probably run in the neighborhood tomorrow morning. But if the weather is really bad, I will wait until evening/night to run,” he said.

Running in bad weather actually isn’t the biggest stumbling block to keeping his streak alive.

“My biggest challenge this year won’t be the storm but will be getting my mile in on a dive boat. Luckily my watch will keep track of the estimated distance as I jog in place on the boat,” said Snyder.

Northern Marianas College president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said it’s not hard to keep his streak because it’s now part of his daily morning routine, which he’s been doing the past 509 days now.

“I maintained my streak because it’s how I start each and every day. I find it’s the best way to prepare for the day because, as I run, I pray, I reflect, and I plan. It’s also when I am most creative. Indeed, many ideas for plays, films, and speeches were conceived during my runs. As for running during Mawar, as someone who went to college in the Pacific Northwest, I love running in the rain. So, rain or shine, there I go running,” he said.

Dandan Middle School teacher Simon Necesito, who is on Day 507 of his streak journey, said it just takes some advance planning to make sure a run streak stays alive.

“Funny enough I just did a 4-mile run this morning. Amidst the incoming storm I realize that if ever I am unable to complete it if the storm intensifies, I would do at least a mile inside of my house. Probably run circles around my living room if push comes to shove. I’ve ran through three fevers and this is a challenge I am willing to take head on to keep my running streak alive,” he said.

Majority of them also agree that running on a treadmill to keep the run streak going isn’t faux pax among run streak circles.

“Treadmill counts. A run is a run. You can run in place if you memorized how many steps your mile is with a step counter or duration. I thought about getting a  treadmill at home but it’s useless when storms hit since power will be knocked out. Might as well run in place or on the terrace. Now a manual treadmill I would invest in for the sole purpose of running inside during a storm,” said Dela Cruz. 

For Snyder, hopping on a treadmill is certainly an easy option for streak runners. 

“People in very snowy places or where there are dangerous temperatures have to use them a lot. For those without treadmills, my advice is to plan your runs well the next couple of days. The point of Mawar’s nearest approach will be around noon tomorrow. Run early. It will be windy and wet but that can’t stop a streak runner!” he said.

Necesito said he doesn’t mind using a treadmill, “but I don’t have a treadmill at home. Also Latte Gym is closed at the moment.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 24, 2023, 6:21 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1000 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 12 m/s E
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune