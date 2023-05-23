Keeping run streaks alive during a storm

Share











Run streaks don’t last forever but streakers be damned if a little rain and some silly wind would put a halt to their daily ritual.

With Typhoon Mawar continuing its path to the Marianas, local streakers said they won’t let a Category 4 typhoon end their run streaks.

These rabid runners continue their obsession through travel days by running in airport lounges and one even kept his streak during the birth of his first child. Heck, not even a once-in-a-century pandemic like COVID-19 stopped them in their tracks.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said Mawar will be peanuts considering he kept his streak during Super Typhoon Yutu and before that Typhoon Mangkut.

“For Yutu I still ran when it was Condition 1. During Mangkut I was on duty at the airport and I still ran inside the access way of our station to the runway even though the winds were going high. This is no different. I just go out and run. Whenever the wind looks like it at its lowest I still run outside,” he said.

The current No. 1 run streak holder on Saipan—at a mindblowing 2,321 days—said that he always runs outdoors except when the government put the whole island on lockdown during the start of COVID-19.

“I’ve only ran inside under lockdown orders. Anything else I’ll take my chance with Mother Nature. I’ll run in my front yard whenever the wind looks doable. I am never running inside unless it’s strict lockdown orders like COVID-19,” he said.

Saipan International School headmaster Dr. Ron Snyder, who holds the second longest streak at 877 days, said he always runs come hell or high water.

“I will go out and run in inclement weather. But even a really bad typhoon won’t last an entire 24-hour period. So, I just choose a time that makes sense to run and run. Rain or shine. Healthy or sick. For Mawar, I will run this afternoon after school lets out. Then I will probably run in the neighborhood tomorrow morning. But if the weather is really bad, I will wait until evening/night to run,” he said.

Running in bad weather actually isn’t the biggest stumbling block to keeping his streak alive.

“My biggest challenge this year won’t be the storm but will be getting my mile in on a dive boat. Luckily my watch will keep track of the estimated distance as I jog in place on the boat,” said Snyder.

Northern Marianas College president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said it’s not hard to keep his streak because it’s now part of his daily morning routine, which he’s been doing the past 509 days now.

“I maintained my streak because it’s how I start each and every day. I find it’s the best way to prepare for the day because, as I run, I pray, I reflect, and I plan. It’s also when I am most creative. Indeed, many ideas for plays, films, and speeches were conceived during my runs. As for running during Mawar, as someone who went to college in the Pacific Northwest, I love running in the rain. So, rain or shine, there I go running,” he said.

Dandan Middle School teacher Simon Necesito, who is on Day 507 of his streak journey, said it just takes some advance planning to make sure a run streak stays alive.

“Funny enough I just did a 4-mile run this morning. Amidst the incoming storm I realize that if ever I am unable to complete it if the storm intensifies, I would do at least a mile inside of my house. Probably run circles around my living room if push comes to shove. I’ve ran through three fevers and this is a challenge I am willing to take head on to keep my running streak alive,” he said.

Majority of them also agree that running on a treadmill to keep the run streak going isn’t faux pax among run streak circles.

“Treadmill counts. A run is a run. You can run in place if you memorized how many steps your mile is with a step counter or duration. I thought about getting a treadmill at home but it’s useless when storms hit since power will be knocked out. Might as well run in place or on the terrace. Now a manual treadmill I would invest in for the sole purpose of running inside during a storm,” said Dela Cruz.

For Snyder, hopping on a treadmill is certainly an easy option for streak runners.

“People in very snowy places or where there are dangerous temperatures have to use them a lot. For those without treadmills, my advice is to plan your runs well the next couple of days. The point of Mawar’s nearest approach will be around noon tomorrow. Run early. It will be windy and wet but that can’t stop a streak runner!” he said.

Necesito said he doesn’t mind using a treadmill, “but I don’t have a treadmill at home. Also Latte Gym is closed at the moment.”