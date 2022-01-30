IPI faces new discrimination suit by former workers

Posted on Jan 31 2022

Just when it seems as though Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has started to bounce back from its previous lawsuits, a group of its former workers have banded together to file a new suit against the casino investor for alleged discrimination.

IPI, who has slowly started to resolve its several other lawsuits with former vendors and other former employees, is facing a new suit in the U.S. District Court for the NMI on the grounds of discrimination.

The group of Turkish construction workers who have an active lawsuit against IPI for not paying them fair wages have filed a new suit against their former employer and its parent company, Imperial Pacific Holdings Limited, alleging discrimination.

In this new case, the plaintiffs—Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş—allege that IPI engaged in a company-wide practice of employment discrimination, both intentional and systemic, on the basis of national origin. They claim they were paid significantly lower than other workers who were in the same class and shared the same skills and experiences as they did.

As a result of IPI’s alleged discriminatory conduct, the plaintiffs and other members of the class reportedly suffered damages, including but not limited to, reduced wages.

The workers are demanding a jury trial.

According to the lawsuit, Genç started working for IPI in January 2020 as a foreman and the leader of the welding and drywall team. Genç’s title on IPI’s certificate of employment was construction carpenter, and his salary was $21,840.00 a year.

Gökçe started working for IPI in January 2020 as a plumber, master of pipe installation, and plumbing foreman. Gökçe’s title on IPI’s certificate of employment was plumber, and his salary was stated as $21,840.00 a year.

Köş started working for IPI in January 2020 as an electrician and was promoted to electrical foreman in June 2020. Köş title on IPI’s certificate of employment was electrician, and his salary was $17,368.00 a year. However, since his promotion to foreman, his wage increased to $10.50 or $21,840 a year.

While the plaintiffs were employed to work on the Imperial Palace casino/hotel resort in Garapan, IPI also hired other construction workers, including Taiwanese construction workers, who also performed the same types of work that the plaintiff did and shared the same skills, qualifications, and experience. However, the Taiwanese workers were paid a higher rate.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

