CNMI sees over 7K tourists since launch of travel bubble

Posted on Jan 31 2022

To date, the South Korean travel bubble has drawn over 7,000 tourists to the CNMI since it was signed back in June 2021, according to the Marianas Visitor’s Authority.

MVA deputy managing director Judy Torres said that, from July 24, 2021, to Jan. 29, 2022, the CNMI has seen a total of 7,951 tourists under its Tourism Resumption Incentive Program, thanks to the travel bubble the CNMI inked with the South Korean government.

The actual number could be much higher because, according to Torres, the 7,951 is only a roundup of group travelers. This does not include what’s called in the industry as foreign independent travelers, or FIT passengers, who make travel arrangements on their own and are not part of tour groups.

Originally, MVA expected over 8,000 tourists under the tourism bubble but the spike in the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus resulted in a hesitation to travel as well as a suspension of flights by two of the three airlines servicing the TRIP program: Jeju Air and T’way Air.

MVA says an influx of tourists is expected this month as both airlines resume their daily scheduled flights.

During an MVA board meeting last week, managing director Priscilla Iakopo said Jeju Air and T’Way Airlines will resume flights in the first week of February.

In addition, the CNMI will see travelers from Busan, thanks to the current charter in place with Air Busan, which started its charter flight service last Jan. 23 in partnership with Micronesia Resort Inc., the operator of the Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

Air Busan passengers will receive incentives such as travel bucks that will go directly to the passenger.

In addition, MVA will also provide a $10,000 subsidy per flight will go to directly to MRI who is essentially spearheading the charter.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

