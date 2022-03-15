IPI faces payroll delay again due to funding challenges

Poon resigns as IPI’s chief engineer
Posted on Mar 16 2022

Casino operator Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is now delayed by two payrolls due to continued funding challenges.

As this developed, IPI’s chief engineer Eric Poon has resigned effective Monday after working with the company for six years.

When asked why he resigned, Poon replied: “Family reasons. I want to live closer to my son [who is living in the U.S. mainland].”

The IPI management notified their active employees last Thursday that the payroll covering Feb. 21 to March 6 will be delayed until further notice. The management, through a memorandum, also informed employees that the payroll covering Feb. 7 to 20 is extended.

One of the affected employee confirmed with Saipan Tribune that they are owed two payrolls as of yesterday. The employee said he is still verifying whether 40 active employees, including Poon, are affected by the delay.

IPI said the challenges of funding remains and the financial hardships for the company since the closure of Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan continues.

IPI said the search to find resources to cure these delays is their top priority.

“Updates will be broadcasted when developments are made. We send our sincerest apologies to you for this inconvenience,” IPI said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

