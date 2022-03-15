Torres approves 30K for Rotary’s accessible ramp project

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has agreed to provide funding for a Rotary Club of Saipan project to install accessible ramps in two different locations on Saipan.

Speaking before the Rotary Club of Saipan at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom as guest speaker, Torres told Rotary members that he will be approving the appropriation of $30,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding to build accessible ramps for persons with disabilities at Pau Pau Beach in Tanapag and at the Oleai Sports Complex, which will host the Pacific Mini Games in June. This announcement was greeted with applause and cheers.

Torres’ announcement was part of his speech where he also spoke and answered questions about projects that are currently ongoing.

As for when the ramp installation project will be finished, Torres hopes “before the Pacific Mini Games so that the community and perhaps even our tourists, athletes, and those that will be going around will be able to use the ramp[s].”

When asked why he approved to fund the project, he replied, “Because it’s for everybody. Of course, to assist those with disabilities access to the beach. And, of course, Rotary has done so much work throughout the community and so I know that the proposal is definitely good for everyone.”

Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov thanked Torres for approving the funding. “It is a huge support to the club and a big help for the community. We are a non-profit organization and all funds go back to the community,” he said.

As for when the project will begin, Ilmov stated that they will work with Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality for approval on the locations and more details will follow once permits are obtained.

The approval of the accessible ramps came appropriately as the month of March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month. These ramps will fall into accordance of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination and ensures equal opportunity for persons with disabilities in employment, state and local government services, public accommodations, commercial facilities, and transportation.

LEIGH GASES

leigh_gases@saipantribune.com

Reporter