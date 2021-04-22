  • Mobil Smiles Reward

IPI lawyer argues excusable neglect warrants vacating entry of default

By
|
Posted on Apr 23 2021

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the NMI requesting the court vacate its entry of default against it due to what is calls “excusable neglect.”

In the lawsuit filed against IPI by Winzy Corp., IPI counsel Juan T. Lizama asked the federal court to vacate the default judgment against his client because when an amended complaint was filed with the federal court, the receiver assumed that by sending the complaint out via group chat, someone would handle it, not knowing that IPI had no representation at the time and was struggling to hire a lawyer to represent them in new cases.

Lizama said the receiver’s mistaken assumption justifies as excusable neglect. “A client’s mistaken assumption that his attorney in other actions was addressing the matter at issue qualified as excusable neglect,” he said.

Lizama said that Winzy Corp. filed the summons and complaint in October 2020, during the time when IPI struggled to hire a lawyer to handle new cases against the company.

Remy Mafnas, IPI compliance administrator and the one who received the amended complaint, sent the amended complaint via group chat, assuming it would be taken care of.

“She only copied [the amended complaint to] everyone in her chat group…assuming that someone would take care of it. She was unaware that the District Court for the NMI had dismissed the original complaint on Dec. 17, 2020,” Lizama said.

Lizama reiterated that there is good cause to vacate the default due to Mafnas’ mistaken belief that the case was eventually going to be handled by an attorney.

In addition, Lizama argues that granting IPI’s request would not result in any prejudice to the plaintiff. However, if there is any prejudice to the plaintiff if the motion is granted, it could be alleviated by awarding the plaintiff the costs as a condition of vacating the default.

Winzy Corp, which is represented by attorney Mark Scoggins, is suing IPI for allegedly not paying for supervision and consulting services for the casino project back in 2020. IPI allegedly owes $162,925.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Gaming license of IPI is suspended indefinitely

Posted On Apr 23 2021
, By
0

IPI resolves issues with payroll

Posted On Apr 13 2021
, By
0

‘Separate regulation of IPI casino, hotel will create giant ‘blind spots’”

Posted On Apr 09 2021
, By
0

IPI pays $164K on time

Posted On Apr 07 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021
kagman

‘Overwhelming’ response to Kagman trash drop-off

Posted On Apr 22 2021

US Navy Guam team wins SECNAV Environmental Award

Posted On Apr 15 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - April 23, 2021

Posted On Apr 23 2021

Community Briefs - April 21, 2021

Posted On Apr 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 7, 2021

Posted On Apr 07 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 23, 2021, 7:09 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:58 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune