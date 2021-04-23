BREAKING NEWS: 2 more test positive

Share











Two incoming travelers have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing. This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 164 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing. They have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

View the COVID-19 dashboard at https://arcg.is/1LX4mv1 (updates next business day).